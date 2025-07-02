Royal Enfield Sales June 2025 – 22% Growth YoY, Stagnant MoM

Royal Enfield sales stood at 89,540 units in June 2025, posting double digit YoY and YTD Growth

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors, has reported sales for June 2025. The two wheeler maker clocked 89,540 unit sales that included both domestic sales and exports. This was a 22% YoY increase from 73,141 units sold in June 2024 relative to a volume improvement of 16,399 units.

Royal Enfield YoY Sales June 2025

In domestic markets, Royal Enfield sold a total of 76,957 units. This was a 16% YoY increase from 66,117 units sold in June 2024 marking a volume increase of 10,840 units. Exports on the other hand surged even more dramatically by 79% to 12,583 units, an improvement in volumes by 5,559 units over 7,024 units shipped in June 2024. It is the company’s smaller displacement bikes in the 350cc segment that contribute more to sales as compared to their 440cc, 450cc and 650cc offerings.

Royal Enfield FY YTD Sales June 2025

FY Year to date (YTD) sales from April to June 2025 rose to 2,65,528 units. This was a 17% growth from 2,26,907 units sold in the same period of 2024. Domestic sales in the first quarter shot up by 12% to 2,28,779 units, up from 2,04,686 units sold in the same three month period of 2024. Exports too reported a 65% increase to 36,7749 units from 22,221 units shipped during the months of April-June 2024.

Speaking about the performance for June 2025, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “We saw strong double-digit growth in June, reflecting the steady momentum we have built across markets. Our motorcycles continued to perform well not just in India but in several key global markets, driven by a growing community of riders who resonate with our brand and purpose. We are confident of the growth momentum and are looking forward to building on this growth with a sharp focus on innovation, quality, and delivering a pure motorcycling experience.”

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2025 flagged off! ???? ? 21st edition

? 18 days, 77 riders, 2,600 km

? Conquering Umling La at 19,026 ft

? Riding through Ladakh, Spiti & Zanskar’s epic, challenging routes#RoyalEnfield #HimalayanOdyssey #RidePure #Adventure pic.twitter.com/qBvshrwKVF — RushLane (@rushlane) June 30, 2025

RE Himalayan Odyssey

On 30th June 2025, Royal Enfield flagged off the 21st edition of Himalayan Odyssey. This is an 18-day adventure riding from Chandigarh to Siachen Base Camp and spans 2,600 kms. 77 riders took off to ride through some of the breathtaking landscapes of the upper Himalayas in India and will traverse across Ladakh, Spiti and Zanskar to Umling La, the highest motorable pass in the world situated at over 19,000ft above Mean Sea Level or MSL.

In the past month, Royal Enfield also introduced its Conscious Collection of apparel. This collection is under the brand’s Green Pursuit initiative and the line has been crafted using recycled material, Himalayan grass fiber and organic cottons while it is dyed with natural colours. It helps to transform waste into wearables and reflects excellent craftsmanship.