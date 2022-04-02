Royal Enfield Sales March 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, Bullet

Royal Enfield has posted a 2.45 percent YoY growth in March 2022 boosted by export figures that reached an all-time high

Royal Enfield sales for March 2022 ended on a positive note with a 2.45 percent increase to 67,677 units, up from 66,058 units sold in March 2021. Demand in domestic markets dipped 2.82 percent to 58,477 units, down from 60,173 units sold in March 2021. The company’s sub 350cc bikes that include the likes of the Classic, Meteor, Electra and Bullet saw lower demand by 4.82 percent to 55,653 units last month, from 58,471 units sold in March 2021.

Bikes in the above 350cc segment that include Himalayan and 650 Twins, saw 58.48 percent YoY growth to 12,024 units from 7,587 units sold in March 2021. Exports on the other hand increased substantially by 56.33 percent to 9,200 units in March 2022 over 5,885 units shipped in March 2021.

Royal Enfield Sales March 2022

Where MoM sales were concerned, Royal Enfield saw sales growth at 14.40 percent to 67,677 units from 59,160 units sold in February 2022. Sales increased both in terms of its sub 350cc and above 350cc bikes by 12.47 percent and 24.27 percent respectively over 49,484 units and 9,676 units sold in February 2022. Domestic sales increased 12.16 percent to 58,477 units in March 2022 from 52,135 units sold in February 2022 while exports increased 30.96 percent from 7,025 units shipped in February 2022.

Total sales in Q1 of 2022 stood at 1,85,675 units, down 9.25 percent over 2,04,604 units sold in Q1 2021. Sales de-growth was seen in the case of the company’s sub 350cc bikes that fell 17.30 percent to 1,54,723 units in Q1 2022 from 1,87,081 units sold in Q1 2021. 350cc+ bikes saw sales increase 76.64 percent to 30,952 units from 17,523 units sold in Q1 2021. Domestic sales dipped 15.46 percent to 1,60,338 units in Q1 2022 from 1,89,659 units sold in Q1 2021 while exports increased 69.53 percent to 25,337 units from 14,945 units shipped in Q1 2021.

YTD sales were particularly noteworthy. Total sales dipped 2 percent to 6,02,268 units in the 2021-22 period, down from 6,12,350 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Domestic sales dipped 9 percent to 5,21,236 units from 5,73,728 units sold in the 2020-21 period. However, it was exports that needed special mention. Shipments surged 110 percent to 81,032 in YTD 2021-22 from 38,622 units sold in 2020-21.

Royal Enfield New Launches

Royal Enfield launched the new Scram 411 in March 2022. It is positioned in a new sub category of Multipurpose ADV Crossover and is a road-biased derivative of Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV. The bike is ideally suited both for highway cruising and for mild off-roading.

RE Scram 411 rides on 19 inch wheels and shares its engine and hardware with the Himalayan. It is priced from Rs 2.03 lakh for the Graphite Series, Blazing Black and Skyline Blue while the top of the line Scram 411 White Flame and Silver Spirit comes at a price tag of Rs. 2.08 lakh. Prices are ex-sh.

Royal Enfield is also working on a new 350cc motorcycle likely to be called Hunter 350. Apart from that, RE is also working on the new gen Bullet standard as well as Electra. Multiple new motorcycles in the 650cc segment are also planned.