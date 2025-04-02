Royal Enfield Sales March 2025 – Crossed 1 Million Annual Sales Milestone

The leading classic and retro motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is currently enjoying a major fan following. The company’s sales are going everywhere, but down. We can see the same trend in Royal Enfield’s sales charts for the month of March 2025. The charts fell into the Green all the way along.

Royal Enfield Sales March 2025

India’s de facto classic motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield operates in multiple markets globally across multiple displacement classes. Primarily, Royal Enfield has a robust 350cc portfolio (Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350), 650cc portfolio (Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Interceptor Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and Classic 650).

Along with that, the company also has a 450cc portfolio (Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450) and lastly, there is a sole motorcycle based on 440cc engine which is Scram 440. The latest addition to the company’s portfolio is Classic 650, which was launched for a starting price of Rs 3.37 lakh (Ex-sh).

Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio accounted for 86.43% of company’s total sales as they sold 87,312 units last month. When compared to the 66,363 units sold last year, the 350cc bikes registered 31.57% YoY growth, gaining 20,949 units in volume and 12.26% MoM growth gaining 9,537 units in volume.

The company’s bikes bigger than 350cc accounted for 13.57% of company’s total sales. Sales stood at 13,709 units and there was a massive 49.21% YoY growth over 9,188 units from last year and 6.31% MoM growth over 12,895 units sold a month before. Volume growth stood at 4,521 units YoY and 814 units MoM.

Green all the way!

Royal Enfield’s domestic sales stood at 88,050 units which was 87.16% of company’s total sales. This yielded a 33.32% YoY growth with 22,006 units of volume gain and an 8.97% MoM growth with 7,251 units gained in volume. Where exports are concerned, Royal Enfield shipped 12,971 units which yielded a 36.44% YoY and 31.41% MoM growth.

Volume growth in exports stood at 3,464 units YoY and 3,100 units MoM. In total, Royal Enfield sold 1,01,021 units which is a major growth of 33.71% YoY as opposed to 75,551 units sold in March 2024 with 25,470 units volume growth and 11.42% MoM growth as opposed to 90,670 units sold in February 2025 with 10,351 units volume gain.

YTD, Royal Enfield sold a total of 10,09,900 units which is a historic milestone for the company crossing 1 million annual sales for the first time. This was a 10.65% YoY growth with 97,168 units volume growth. Breaking down the numbers, 9,02,757 units came from domestic sales in FY25 and 1,07,143 units from exports. 8,68,667 units (86.02%) were 350cc bikes and 1,41,233 units (13.98%) came from motorcycles above 350cc class.