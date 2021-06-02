Royal Enfield Sales May 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Just like other OEMs, Royal Enfield has been experiencing problems across production and retail network

In May 2021 and May 2020, auto manufacturing and sales were impacted due to the pandemic. As compared to May last year when a complete nationwide lockdown was imposed, this time the lockdowns have been imposed in specific areas only. And these lockdowns have come in a staggered manner, which has provided some relief to auto companies.

Royal Enfield YoY growth at 43%

Royal Enfield has reported total sales of 27,294 units in May 2021. This includes domestic sales as well as exported units. Total sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 19,113 units. MoM numbers for domestic market are in the red, as compared to 48,789 units sold in April 2021.

Total sales (domestic sales + exports) during the period April 2021 to May 2021 was 80,592 units. This is a gain of 320%, as compared to 19,204 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

YoY export growth in May 2021 is 956%, up from 684 units in May last year to 7,221 units in May 2021. MoM exports numbers are positive, as compared to 4,509 units exported in April 2021. Exports during the period April 2021 to May 2021 is 11,730 units, which is a growth of 1414%. Exports during the same period last year stood at 775 units.

350cc motorcycles dominate

More than 80% of the total units sold and exported comprised 350cc motorcycles. These include Classic, Bullet, Meteor and Electra. Classic 350 is Royal Enfield’s top selling motorcycle in the domestic market. Its sales are usually more than the combined sales of other 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Classic 350 will soon be launched in its next-gen avatar. It will get a range of updates including visual enhancements and new features. The updated motorcycle will be utilizing a new engine and chassis, which are currently available with Meteor 350. Royal Enfield is also working on other new 350cc motorcycles, as part of its portfolio expansion strategy. One of these is a scrambler motorcycle, which could be launched as ‘Hunter‘.

Sales and exports of 350cc motorcycles during April 2021 to May 2021 were 69,295 units. This is growth of 295%, as compared to 17,543 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Sales and exports of motorcycles above 350cc were 4,560 units in May 2021. YoY growth is 190%, as compared to 1,570 units in May last year. Sales and exports during the period from April 2021 to May 2021 were 11,297 units. This is an increase of 580%, as compared to 1,661 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

In this segment, Royal Enfield currently offers the Himalayan and 650 twins (Interceptor and Continental GT). Just like 350cc segment, Royal Enfield will introduce new products in this space as well. It includes a 650cc roadster, a scrambler and a cruiser.