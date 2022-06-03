Royal Enfield Sales May 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield domestic sales in May 2022 were at 53,525 units as compared to 20,073 units sold in May 2021

Eicher Motors Limited has released domestic sales and export figures of Royal Enfield motorcycles for May 2022. The company has done well on both counts with a 133.18 percent YoY growth and has also reported a 2.39 percent MoM growth. Total sales in the past month stood at 63,643 units up 133.18 percent over 27,294 units sold in May 2021. This was volume growth of 36,349 units.

Royal Enfield May 2022 Sales

In domestic markets, sales increased 166.65 percent YoY to 53,525 units, up from 20,027 units sold in May 2021 leading to volume growth of 33,452 units with an 84.10 percent holding. MoM sales improved 2.39 percent from 62,155 units sold in April 2022. In the same month, Domestic sales dipped 0.61 percent from 53,852 units sold in April 2022 while holding an 86.64 percent share.

Exports on the other hand increased 40.12 percent YoY to 10,118 units, up from 7,221 units sold in May 2021 with 2,897 unit volume growth and 15.90 percent. MoM exports improved 21.86 percent from 8,303 units shipped in April 2022 leading to a 1,815 unit volume growth.

Royal Enfield found more demand for its sub 350cc bikes in May 2022 as compared to sales in the above 350cc segment. Sales in this <350cc segment that include Classic, Meteor, Electra and Bullet saw sales of 53,835 units in the past month, up 136.80 percent over 22,734 units sold in May 2021. This was a 31,101 unit volume growth with an 84.59 percent share. MoM sales in the same segment increased 4.40 percent over 51,564 units sold in April 2022 leading to a 2,271unit volume growth.

In the above 350cc segment, Royal Enfield has the Himalayan and 650 Twins. Sales increased 115.09 percent YoY to 9,808 units, up from 4,560 units sold in May 2021. This was a 5,248 unit volume growth commanding a 15.41 share. MoM sales dipped 7.39 percent from 10,591 units sold in April 2022 leading to a 783 unit volume de-growth while commanding a 17.40 percent share.

Royal Enfield Upcoming Launch

Later this month, Royal Enfield will launch the new Hunter 350cc. It is slated to come in at Rs 1.70 lakh and spy shots having emerged draw attention to the fact that it shares much of its underpinnings with the next-gen Classic and Meteor 350 range.

It will also get the same engine that is seen on the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 with the 349cc, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected engine offering 20.4 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed transmission. Once launched, the RE Hunter 350cc will rival Honda CB350RS, Jawa Forty Two and soon to be launched Triumph-Bajaj motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has also lined up other new launches in the 350cc and 650cc segments such as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650, Classic 650, Himalayan 450 and new-generation Bullet 350.