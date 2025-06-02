Royal Enfield Sales May 2025 Mostly Green – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, Hunter

The most popular classic bike manufacturer of India, and probably the world, Royal Enfield, has closed the sales account for the month of May 2025 in style. The company’s sales fell mostly in the green with just one exception. Which is the MoM domestic aspect, that registered a negligible 0.24% decline. Let’s see what’s what.

Royal Enfield Sales May 2025

For the month of May 2025, Royal Enfield registered a total sales of 89,429 units. When compared to the 71,010 units from May 2024 and 86,559 units from April 2025, Royal Enfield’s total sales fell completely into the green with 25.94% YoY growth with a volume gain of 18,419 units and 3.32% MoM growth with a volume gain of 2,870 units.

Breaking out these numbers with respect to displacement classes, we can see that the 350cc offerings constitute 85.53% market share in total sales with 76,492 units. The 350cc bikes witnessed 27.60% YoY and 2.98% MoM growth with 16,640 units and 2,210 units gained in volume YoY and MoM respectively.

The larger bikes from Royal Enfield consisting of 440cc, 450cc and 650cc offerings accounted for 14.47% of total sales with 12,937 units last month. When compared to 11,158 units from last year and 12,277 units from a month before, this category witnessed 15.94% YoY growth and 5.38% MoM growth, gaining 1,779 units YoY and 660 units MoM.

Breaking down the sales with respect to domestic and export markets, we can see that Royal Enfield’s domestic sales accounted for 84.78% of total sales. The company sold 75,820 units in the domestic market with 19.34% YoY growth and 0.24% MoM decline and shipped 13,609 units to global markets with 81.96% YoY growth and 28.91% MoM growth.

YTD analysis

Royal Enfield’s YTD sales analysis reveals that the company sold a total of 1,75,988 units in total with 15.12% YoY growth, gaining 23,108 units in volume. The 350cc offering accounted for 85.67% of the market share with 1,50,774 units and 13.6% YoY growth, while the larger offerings accounted for 25,314 units with 25.55% YoY growth.

Domestic sales performance YTD stood at 1,51,822 units with 86.27% of the total sales, while exports constituted 24,166 units with 68.86% YoY growth. Volume growth stood at 13,253 units in the domestic market and 9,855 units in export markets.

Statement from Royal Enfield

Speaking about the performance for the month of May 2025, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “This month, we’ve continued to build on our momentum with steady growth in India and international markets.

What’s even more exciting is the way our community continues to expand, in spirit and in size. From iconic rides like the Himalayan Odyssey to partnerships with like-minded brands, we’re committed to creating spaces where riders come together to explore, connect, and celebrate the journey. It’s this blend of passion, community and craftsmanship that keeps us moving forward.”