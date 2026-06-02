Royal Enfield Sales May 2026 Grow 15% – Domestic Demand Remains Strong

Royal Enfield continued its growth momentum in May 2026, reporting total sales of 1,03,231 motorcycles. The company registered a 15.43% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 89,429 units sold in May 2025, driven primarily by strong domestic demand for its sub-350cc motorcycle range. The company crossed the one lakh monthly sales mark once again even as exports remained under pressure during the month.

Domestic Sales Drive Growth

Royal Enfield’s domestic sales stood at 94,115 units in May 2026, a healthy 24.13% increase over 75,820 units sold in May 2025. Domestic business accounted for 91.17% of total sales during the month. In contrast, exports declined by 33.01% to 9,116 units from 13,609 units sold a year ago. Despite the export slowdown, strong domestic demand helped Royal Enfield add 13,802 units to its overall sales tally.

The company’s sub-350cc portfolio continued to be the primary growth engine. Sales in this segment rose 18.68% YoY to 90,784 units from 76,492 units sold in May 2025. The category accounted for nearly 88% of total sales and includes popular models such as Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350.

Meanwhile, motorcycles above 350cc recorded a slight decline. Sales in this category fell 3.79% to 12,447 units from 12,937 units sold in May 2025. On a month-on-month basis, Royal Enfield sales declined from 1,13,164 units in April 2026 to 1,03,231 units in May 2026, a drop of 8.78%.

Sub-350cc motorcycle sales fell by 8.95% from 99,703 units in April, while motorcycles above 350cc declined 7.53% from 13,461 units. Domestic sales dropped by 9.62% from 1,04,129 units in April, though exports registered a marginal 0.90% increase to 9,116 units.

FY27 Off To A Strong Start

For the April-May 2026 period, Royal Enfield recorded cumulative sales of 2,16,395 units, up 22.96% over 1,75,988 units sold during the same period last year. Domestic sales rose 30.58% to 1,98,244 units from 1,51,822 units, while exports declined 24.89% to 18,151 units from 24,166 units. The sub-350cc segment remained the dominant contributor with 1,90,487 units sold, registering a 26.34% growth. Motorcycles above 350cc also posted modest growth of 2.75%, with sales rising to 25,908 units.

Other Highlights From May 2026

May was also a significant month for Royal Enfield beyond sales. The company launched the new Bullet 650, expanding its popular 650cc lineup while retaining the iconic Bullet styling and character. Royal Enfield also announced plans for a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tada, Andhra Pradesh. The proposed project will involve an investment of around Rs 2,500 crore and is expected to support the brand’s future growth plans in domestic and international markets.