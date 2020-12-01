Royal Enfield Sales Nov 2020 – Classic 350 Leads, Meteor In Good Demand

Royal Enfield reports growth in domestic sales and exports for November 2020

Royal Enfield has had an eventful November 2020. Domestic sales and exports are in the green for the month. Domestic sales growth is reported at 1.36 percent, up at 59,084 units from 58,292 units. Exports more than doubled at 4,698 units from 2,119 units a 122 percent. Cumulative ( dow plus exports) sales stood at 63,782 units, up at 6 percent from 60,411 units.

Of total sales, motorcycles in the 350cc engine capacity segment reported sales of 57,418 units at 2.16 percent growth YoY up from 56,204 units. YTD sales is reported at 3,07,203 units, down 28 percent from 4,25,246 units in 2019. This segment has motorcycles like Classic, Meteor, Bullet and Electra

Total sales for models exceeding 350cc engine capacity is reported at 6,364 units, up 51 percent from 4,207 units. This segment has Himalayan and the 650 Twins. FY21 YTD segment sales is down 46 percent at 31,258 units, down from 57,427 units. YTD FY21 total sales is down 30 percent at 3,38,461 units from 4,82,673 units. Exports for the period took have fallen to 20,174 units, down 32 percent from 29,621 units.

Royal Enfield exports

Royal Enfield has clearly outlined its export growth intent as a mid-size (250-750cc) segment leader. Last month exports accounted for 7.37 percent of total sales. Of domestic sales, the 350cc segment accounts for 90 percent of company sales here.

Royal Enfield October 2020 MoM sales

October 2020 sales too was positively charted. Following peak points, MoM November 2020 sales has hit some red lines. 350cc MoM sales deline is reported at 5.04 percent, down from 60,467 units. Above 350cc decline was much more restrained at less than percent with volume loss pegged at a mere 62 units, down from 6,426 units. Total domestic sales fell 6 percent, down from 62,858 units. Exports gained at 16.49 percent, up from 4,033 units at volume gain of 665 units. Total MoM sales decline is reported at 4.65 percent, down from 66,891 units sold in Oct ’20.

For RE, the 350cc segment is its backbone. And while there are newer motorcycles available in the segment from other manufacturers now, it’s a long way until any of them can pose any serious competition to the range Royal Enfield offers.

Recent Updates

All-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was recently launched. The much awaited cruiser not only strengthens the manufacturer’s 350cc segment product portfolio but is essential in that it’s a replacement to Thunderbird 350. Meteor 350 is available in 3 editions – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. Owners can choose from a an assortment of 8 colours from the Make It Yours (MiY) platform.

Features include Royal Enfield Tripper turn-by-turn navigation device for real time directions built with Google Maps Platform. For now, the newest product is available at a price of Rs 1,75,817 onward.

Royal Enfield Classic 350, a bestseller is now available in two new shades – Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. Available with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres improves handling experience. Classic 350 is now be available on the MiY initiative, meaning customising ones bike at the time of purchase is now a standard convenience.