Royal Enfield Sales Nov 2021 – Classic 350, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield reports domestic sales decline by about a quarter in November 2021; exports grow by 30.55 percent

Royal Enfield’s sales across segments through November 2021 has been a mixed bag. While YoY sales is reported at a decline, MoM trends were far more favourable. Last month, its largest segment (350cc) saw sales pegged at 43,346 units. Sales fell by almost a quarter at 24.51 percent. In this segment, RE sells Bullet, Classic, Meteor and Electra.

Volume loss stood at just over 14k units down from 57,418 units. Segment sales accounted for about 84 percent of total sales. The segment above 350cc saw sales growth. Sales is reported at 8,308 units, up from 6,364 units. Volume gain stood at 1,944 units at 30.55 percent growth. In this segment, RE sells Himalayan and the 650 Twins.

Royal Enfield Sales Nov 2021

Domestic sales was reported at 44,830 units at 24.12 percent decline. Wholesales fell from 59k units at 14,254 units volume loss. For Royal Enfield, domestic sales accounted for about 87 percent of total sales last months.

Exports stood at 6,824 units, up from 4.7k units. Sales growth is reported at 45.25 percent at volume gain of 2,126 units. Total sales fell to 51,654 units, down from 63,782 units. Volume loss stood at 12,128 units at 19 percent sales decline.

MoM sales for the 350cc segment is reported at 15.87 percent MoM growth. Volume gain stood at just under 6k units,up from 37,409 units sold in October 2021. Growth in the above 350cc segment was even higher at 23.56 percent. Volume gain stood at 1,584 units, up from 6,724 units.

MoM domestic sales growth is reported at 10.39 percent. Volume gain stood at 4,219 units up from 40,611 units. Exports grew from 3,522 units at volume growth of 3,302 units at 93.75 percent. Total sales growth is reported at 17.04 percent. Volume growth stood at 7.5k units, up from 44,133 units.

YTD FY22 sales

YTD FY22 sales for the last 8 months is more or less flat. Sales growth stands at 1 percent at 3,42,854 units, up from 3,38,461 units. Volume variance for the period is at about 4.4k units. For the same period, 350cc segment sales decline is reported at 6 percent at 2,88,956 units, down from 3,07,203 units.

The segment exceeding 350cc capacity has so far reported at 72 percent growth. Sales is up at 53,898 units, up from 31,258 units. YTD exports have more than doubled at 47,143 units, up from 20,174 units at 134 percent growth. Domestic sals for the same eriod fell by 7 percent, down to 2,95,711 units from 3,18,577 units.

Last month, Royal Enfield showcased the 120 year anniversary edition for its 650 twins, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Production is limited to 480 units with 120 units to be distributed in India, Europe, Americas and South East Asia each.