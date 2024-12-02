Royal Enfield Sales Nov 2024 At 82,257 Units – 2.5% YoY Growth, 4.17% YTD Growth

Royal Enfield saw a 3.86% decline in domestic sales while exports doubled in November 2024

Royal Enfield, a front runner in the 350cc to 450cc and 650cc motorcycle segments in India, has revealed sales results for November 2024. During the past month, the company has reported sales of 82,257 units. This was a 2.50% YoY growth over 80,251 units sold in Nov 2023.

Royal Enfield YoY Sales Nov 2024

The company however, has posted a drastic dip in demand on a MoM basis over 1,10,574 units sold in Oct 2024 which was their highest monthly sales ever. Royal Enfield is set to see even more efficient sales with several new model lineups. The Goan Classic 350 marked its entry into the cruiser bike segment with its launch at the Motoverse in Goa.

The new RE Bear 650 made its official debut on 5th November. It is underpinned by the same 650 cc platform as the Interceptor 650 with which it also shares its engine and chassis. Last month, the company also introduced the Flying Flea electric motorcycle brand which will launch in early 2026. This will include the classic-inspired FF-C6 and scrambler-styled FF-S6

Royal Enfield has posted monthly sales of 82,257 motorcycles in November 2024. This was a growth of 2.50% over 80,251 units sold in Nov 2023. This related to a 2,006 unit volume increase. However, its MoM sales dipped significantly from 1,10,574 units sold in Oct 2024. Even as the company commands the 350cc motorcycle segment, sales declined by 4.06% to 71,261 units in Nov 2024.

This was a 3,014 unit volume de-growth from 74,275 units sold in Nov 2023. The 350cc segment currently commands an 86.63% share in the RE portfolio. Motorcycles in the above 350cc segment has seen outstanding demand. Sales improved by 84% YoY to 10,996 units, up from 5,976 units sold in Nov 2023. This was a 5,020 unit volume growth with a 13.37% share.

Domestic sales went down by 3.86% YoY to 72,236 units from 75,137 units sold in Nov 2024 while exports doubled to 10,021 units in the past month from 5,114 units shipped in Nov 2023. Domestic sales and exports hold am 87.82% and 12.17% share respectively.

Royal Enfield YTD Sales Nov 2024

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Royal Enfield saw a 4.17% sales growth. Sales (domestic + Exports) during the April to November 2024 grew to 6,47,611 units which was a 25,939 unit volume growth from 6,21,672 units sold during the same 8 month period of 2023.

Sales in the sub 350cc segment suffered a 0.23% decline to 5,55,289 units in FY25 from 5,56,546 units sold in FY24. This was a marginal de-growth by 1,257 units. Sales of motorcycles in the above 350 cc segment surged by 41.76% to 92,322 units over 65,126 units sold in FY24. This related to a volume increase of 27,196 units.

Improvements were reported both in terms of total domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales were up 2.09% to 5,84,966 units while exports increased by 28.66% to 62,645 units in the FY25 period.