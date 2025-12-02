Royal Enfield Sales Nov 2025 Surpass 1 lakh Units – YoY, YTD Growth

Royal Enfield total sales stood at 1,00,670 units in Nov 2025 marking a 22% overall growth

Royal Enfield sales surpassed the 1 lakh unit mark in Nov 2025. Sales went up to a total of 1,00,670 units in the past month making a 22% YoY growth when compared to 82,257 units of Nov 2024. It was the company’s 350cc models that hugely contributed to these growth sales with some help from its larger capacity bikes as well. Royal Enfield’s total sales for Oct 2025 had stood at 1,24,951 marking a MoM decline.

RE YoY Sales Nov 2025

In the 350cc motorcycle segment, RE sales went up to 90,312 units in Nov 2025. This was a 27% growth from 71,261 units sold in Nov 2024. In this segment the company sells the Classic, Meteor, Bullet and Hunter that have consistently commanded higher sales numbers over their larger capacity bikes.

Bikes with engine capacity above the 350cc mark such as the 440cc, 450cc and 650cc offerings, accounted for a total of 10,358 units last month. Sales declined by 6% YoY from 10,996 units sold in Nov 2024. Exports on the other hand went up marginally by 2% to 10,265 units from 10,021 units on a YoY basis.

November 2025 saw major launches among which were the Interceptor Bear 650 and Goan Classic 350. Royal Enfield also introduced the Himalayan Mana Black Edition at Motoverse 2025. The company also enters its 125th year of Pure Motorcycling Legacy and unveiled the new Bullet 650, the Classic 650 125th Anniversary Special Edition, the Himalayan Mana Black Edition and a limited Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts collaboration, alongside the scrambler-styled Flying Flea FF.S6.

RE YTD Sales up 26% Apr- Nov 2025

A positive trend also extended to the company sales on a year to date (YTD) basis. Sales improved by 28% in the 350cc segment to 7,10,796 units, up from 5,55,289 units sold in the same period of last year.

Of its motorcycle range with engine capacity above 350cc, sales grew by 16% to 1,06,728 units, a sizeable growth over 92,322 units of the same period last year. This took total sales to 8,17,524 units, a 26% rise from 6,47,611 units of the April-Nov 2024 period. Demand also improved strongly in global markets with a substantially YTD sales tally of 88,793 units over 62,645 units marking a 42% YTD rise.