Royal Enfield Sales Oct 2022 – Bullet, Classic, Hunter, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sales October 2022 stood at 82,235 units and in contrast, RE sold just 44,133 units a year before and 82,097 units a month before

If there was one manufacturer that is likely to tremendous growth in the near future, it would be Royal Enfield. Launching new motorcycles regularly has helped RE in achieving sales growth. Sales have thrived and reached new heights in recent months.

If you look at 500cc+ motorcycle sales, it is the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 that dominate this segment with more than 80% share. In the 350cc segment, it is Royal Enfield that comes out at the top with absolute domination.

Royal Enfield Sales October 2022

Royal Enfield sales stood at a total of 82,235 units. In contrast, RE sold just 44,133 units a year before and 82,097 units a month before. Thus registering a staggering 86.33% YoY growth and a negligible 0.17% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 38,102 units YoY and just 138 units MoM.

350cc motorcycles constitute Royal Enfield’s major chunk of its sales. That stays true for last month as well. With 74,828 units, RE doubled its growth YoY with 37,419 units sold in October 2021 and registered 100.03% YoY growth and 0.84% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 38,102 units YoY and 622 units MoM. This segment of motorcycles from RE constitute 90.99% of its overall sales.

350cc motorcycles currently include the highest-seller Classic 350, followed by Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350, and Electra 350. Motorcycles displacing more than 350cc don’t witness as many sales. That being said, they perform exceedingly well in their respective segments. Displacing more than 350cc, we have Himalayan, Scram 411, Interceptor 650 and Conti GT 650.

These 4 motorcycles constitute a total of 7,407 units in sales last month, up from 6,724 units sold a year ago and down from 7,891 units sold a month before. Hence this segment registered a 10.16% YoY growth and sales declined by 6.13% MoM. Volume growth YoY stood at 683 units and volume loss MoM was reported at 484 units.

Royal Enfield Exports Oct 2022

Royal Enfield domestic sales were reported at 76,528 units and registered an 88.44% YoY growth over 40,611 units sold the previous year and 3.91% MoM growth over 73,646 units sold the previous month. Volume gain stood at 35,917 units YoY and 2,882 units MoM.

Royal Enfield has its fair share of exports. That said, exports are not holding up very well when MoM analysis is charted. With sales loss of 32.47% MoM, exports stood at 5,707 units last month. When YoY analysis is charted, RE witnessed positive growth of 62.04% with a volume gain of 2,185 units.