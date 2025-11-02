Royal Enfield Sales October 2025 Saw Highest-Ever Festive Record

Many OEMs registered record sales for the month of October 2025 and Royal Enfield was no different. The company enjoyed stellar sales numbers as the company’s 350cc portfolio saw a major sales boost. Royal Enfield’s total sales for the month of October 2025 stood at 1,24,951 with a 13% YoY growth over 1,10,574 units.

The volume growth YoY was 14,377 units. When compared to the 1,24,328 units sold in September 2025, Royal Enfield registered a marginal 0.5% MoM growth, gaining 623 units in volume MoM.

Royal Enfield Sales October 2025

India’s festive season is a time of celebration for the entire nation. Passion is high and vehicle purchase sky rockets during this period. Discounts and offers from OEMs act as catalyst to boost during this period and in 2025, there was another catalyst in the form of GST 2.0 revision and the associated price reductions.

The 1,24,951 units sold comprised of both 350cc and 350cc+ motorcycle sales across both domestic and exports. Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles sold 1,10,874 units which was 14.5% higher than the 96,837 units sold last year. 350cc bikes constituted 88.73% of total sales. September 2025 sales were 1,07,478 units, which gave RE 3.16% MoM growth.

Contributing 11.27% of the total sales, we have 350cc+ motorcycle sales with 14,077 units encompassing 440cc, 450cc and 650cc bikes. While it was a 2.48% YoY growth, 350cc+ bikes saw 16.46% MoM decline. Domestic sales stood at 1,16,844 units with 93.51%, while exports contributed 6.49% of the total sales with 8,107 units.

Domestic sales saw 14.68% YoY growth and a 2.88% MoM growth, gaining 14,958 units YoY and 3,271 units MoM. Year to date, Royal Enfield’s 350cc bikes saw a total of 7,16,854 units with a 26.80% YoY growth. Where YTD analysis is concerned, Royal Enfield saw Greens all the way with domestic, exports including 350cc and 350cc+ motorcycles.

Statement from Royal Enfield

Speaking about the performance for October 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director – Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer – Royal Enfield, said, “This festive period has been truly special for all of us at Royal Enfield, as the festive spirit translated into an overwhelming response from customers across the country.

With over 2.49 lakh motorcycles sold during the festive months of September and October, our best-ever festive performance, we have achieved a milestone that speaks volumes about our momentum and the unwavering love riders have for the brand. From refreshed favourites like the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 to timeless icons like the Bullet and Classic, our motorcycles continue to inspire and bring riders closer to the joy of motorcycling.

As we are now gearing up to showcase some of our exciting new motorcycles at EICMA and celebrate the spirit of riding with our community at Motoverse, it is going to be truly a special time for us.”

