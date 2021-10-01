Royal Enfield Sales Sep 2021 – Classic 350, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield reports domestic wholesales decline at 51.54 percent in September 2021

Royal Enfield September 2021 total sales fell to 33,529 units. Down 44 percent from just over 60k units. Sales volume fell by 26,802 units. YTD sales is still in the green at just under 2.5 lakh units, up from 2,08,078 units for the same 6 months in 2020.

The upto 350cc segment, which happens to be Royal Enfield’s core strength has taken a hard hit. In this segment, they sell Classic 350, Meteor, Bullet and Electra. Wholesales fell to around 25k units, down from 54,434 units at 53.12 percent decline. YTD segment sales grew 10 percent at 2,08,201 units, up from 1,89,608 units.

The above 350cc segment stayed in the green, at just over 8k units, up from about 5.9k units at 35.81 percent growth. In this segment, RE sells Himalayan and 650 Twins – Continental GT and Interceptor. Sales volume grew by just over 2.1k units in the segment. Exports in this segment grew by 52.41 percent at about 6.3k units, up from 4,131 units. Exports volume grew by 2,165 units.

RE Domestic sales volume fell by about 29k units. Down at 27,233 units from 56.2k units. Sales decline is reported at 51.54 percent. MoM total sales decline is reported at 26.89 percent.

