Royal Enfield Sales Sep 2022 – Classic, Hunter, Meteor, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield reports positive growth in every segment except one, and total sales now cross 82,000 mark

When compared to last month, Royal Enfield has outdone itself. Last month, they had crossed the 70,000 mark in terms of total sales. But in September 2022, that figure is 82,000+. With Classic, Hunter, Meteor, Bullet and 650 Twins pushing sales forward like clockwork.

Below 350cc segment is RE’s stronghold. And with the launch of Hunter 350, the company has fortified this segment even further. With 74,206 units sold, this segment grew by 190% YoY with a volume gain of a staggering 48,686 units over 25,520 units sold in September 2021.

Royal Enfield Sales September 2022

This segment forms a 90.39% share of total Royal Enfield sales. It registered 19.23% MoM growth with 62,236 units sold in August 2022 and saw a volume gain of 11,970 units. RE offers Hunter, Bullet, Electra, Classic and Meteor in this setment.

Above 350cc segment saw a slight drop in sales as it sold 8,009 units in September 2021. With just 7,891 units sold in September 2022, 350+cc segment saw 1.47% drop in sales YoY and gained 0.19% MoM with 7,876 units sold in August 2022. In this segment, RE sells Himalayan 411 and 650 Twins.

With 73,646 units sold in India, RE gained 46,413 units in terms of volume YoY with just 27,233 units sold in September 2021. Domestic sales registered a 170.43% growth YoY and 17.10% MoM with a volume gain of 10,754 units over 62,892 units sold in August 2022.

Domestic sales account for 89.71% share of total sales. Exports account for 10.29% of total sales. With 8,451 units shipped, RE registered a 34.23% YoY growth over 6,296 units shipped in September 2021. Exports saw volume growth of 2,155 units YoY. With 7,220 units sold in August 2022, Royal Enfield registered a 17.05% growth MoM.

When domestic sales and exports are added, Royal Enfield pushed out a total of 82,097 units in September 2022 with a volume gain of 48,568 units YoY with just 33,529 units sold last year. Their total sales registered a 144.85% growth YoY and 17.09% growth, MoM, with 11,985 units volume gain MoM over 70,112 units sold in August 2022.

Royal Enfield Q3 Analysis

RE sold 1,83,067 units in Q3 2022. The company registered a 29.60% YoY growth. With 41,815 units volume growth over 1,41,252 units sold in Q3 of 2021. However, with 1,57,642 units pushed out in Q2 of 2022, we can see a rise of 16.13% QoQ with 25,425 units volume growth. Royal Enfield scores a green in all the segments in its back drop, except for the above 350cc segment which comprises Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and is likely to be accompanied soon by a Meteor 650, Scrambler 650 and more.