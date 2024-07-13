Royal Enfield Says Plastic Is Fantastic – Trolls Rival Brands In Guerrilla 450 Teaser

Guerrilla Marketing To Advertise Guerrilla 450 – Reason Behind Royal Enfield’s Unconventional Social Posts

Whenever a new motorcycle is launched, the respective OEM ensures that there is enough marketing and hype around it after and before the launch. Royal Enfield is in a similar phase as they’re about to launch Guerrilla 450. Instead of conventional marketing methods, Royal Enfield is doing something that no other bike maker has probably done in India. Let’s take a look.

Guerrilla Marketing To Advertise Guerrilla 450

A lot of people who follow Royal Enfield social media platforms were in for a surprise seeing three of their most recent posts. Royal Enfield is found often mentioning the word “Cloneland”. Oldest post narrates “Welcome to Cloneland, where individuality is a thing of the past. Follow the algorithm and forget who you are. Sponsored by your friend, AI”.

This video features what looks like crash test dummies leading a robotic and algorithmic life without individuality and character. The company is basically mentioning AI is taking over the mundane life. Second post was even more interesting as it featured the same dummy from the previous post saying “Plastic is fantastic”. It’s almost like taunting other makers with their extensive use of plastics.

Third post has two separate materials. One has a big billboard of a dummy welcoming the viewer to Cloneland. Second material is an image with the word “Unfollow” in it. As if it is suggesting the viewer to unfollow the Royal Enfield social pages. All three of these posts had a pirate flag as a caption, lending a perspective that the account had been hacked. Comments on these posts were hilarious. However, only a few understood what was really going on.

What is going on?

As Royal Enfield is launching their new Guerilla 450 in a few days, the brand has embraced an unusual marketing strategy. Called Guerrilla marketing, it is an atypical method of marketing and revolves around the concept of unconventional tactics to attract customers and create some buzz.

This method is often known to delight customers and establish a lot of talk around whatever the product is in question. Royal Enfield is going heavy with this concept as the name of the marketing strategy aligns with their product, Guerrilla 450. This marketing stint revolves around the theme that Royal Enfield socials are hacked by AI and create buzz.

Royal Enfield’s Guerrilla marketing strategy is less likely to be a dig at other bike manufacturers. For example, Guerrilla 450 will use many plastic parts too. Probably hundreds of them, small to large. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is launching on 17th July, 2024, in Spain. It will be a stripped down version of Himalayan 450, sharing the platform and a lot of features. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will rival Triumph Speed 400, Honda CB300R, Yezdi Roadster, Harley X440, Hero Mavrick 440 and others.

Also read – Royal Enfield electric bike design leaked