Royal Enfield Scram 411 Himalayan Launch Date 15th March – Official Teaser

Road-biased Himalayan Scram 411 suits the needs of everyday commutes and is also capable of some mild off-roading

While Himalayan is a capable bike, its pure adv profile limits its usability in an urban environment. This in turn limits sales volumes. Royal Enfield could have chosen to launch a completely new road-biased adv. However, as there are risks, the company has played it safe by introducing a toned-down version of existing Himalayan.

Dealer dispatches of Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 have commenced. Royal Enfield has officially announced launch date, and it is 15th March 2022. Scram 411 branded accessories and riding gear have also started arriving at dealerships.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 key features

While Scram 411 retains much of the core silhouette of Himalayan, it has dropped most of its off-roading equipment. Himalayan’s prominent exoskeleton that comprises dedicated luggage racks at front and rear has been removed from Scram 411. This is likely to make the bike lighter and better suited for city traffic conditions.

Other things missing on Scram 411 include windscreen, knuckle guards and raised front fender. At the rear, the bike gets a standard grab rail in place of a luggage rack. Another key change is 19-inch front wheels in place of the larger 21-inch units used on Himalayan.

With this, ground clearance is 200 mm, as compared to 220 mm of Himalayan. At rear, 17-inch wheel is same as Himalayan. Scram 411 continues using spoke wheels like Himalayan. The bike uses block-patterned dual-purpose tyres.

In terms of features that give Scram 411 a unique identity, the bike gets signature cast metal headlamp cowl, offset speedometer, urban badge plate on the sides with Royal Enfield branding and chiselled side panels with slots. As compared to Himalayan that has split seats, Scram 411 gets a single-piece seat with quilted pattern. The updated seat promises optimal ride comfort in an urban environment.

To ensure a distinct identity for Scram 411, Royal Enfield has also introduced new colour options for the bike. It includes both single and dual-tone colour options. While dual-tone colour themes on Himalayan are vertically spaced out, Scram 411 has used horizontal brush strokes. Distinctive Scram 411 badging can be seen on side panels in contrasting colour.

Scram 411 has borrowed much of its core hardware from existing Himalayan. Powering the bike is the 411cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine. It generates 24.3 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4000-4500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. It is possible that the engine could be tuned for improved on-road performance.

Scram 411 has telescopic front forks and monoshock with linkage suspension at rear. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm and 240 mm disc at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 price

Several of the dedicated off-road equipment has been removed from Scram 411. Features like Tripper navigation are optional and can be availed via MIY platform. With these changes, Scram 411 is expected to be cheaper by up to Rs 20k. Himalayan 411 is available at a starting price of around Rs 2.15 lakh.