Royal Enfield Scram 440 Debuts – 6-speed Gearbox, More Power, Torque

The just debuted Royal Enfield Scram 440 is the spiritual successor of Scram 411 and it will be launched in January 2025

Iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is currently on a roll revealing and launching new motorcycles left, right and centre. The company just launched Interceptor Bear 650 in India, showcased Goan Classic 350 and now, it has debuted Scram 440 at Motoverse 2024 in Goa, which is the spiritual successor of Scram 411. Let’s take a look.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Debuts

Right after showcasing Goan Classic 350 Bobber-style motorcycle, Royal Enfield has taken the veil off its new scrambler. Instead of positioning it on the Sherpa 450 platform underpinning Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450, Scram 440 is positioned on the same platform that underpinned Scram 411. There are as many as 5 unique colourways with Scram 440.

Unlike its predecessor which derived its powertrain from Himalayan 411, Scram 440 doesn’t derive the Sherpa 450 engine from Himalayan 450. Instead, it is powered by a modified version of 411 block displacing 443cc, courtesy of a 3mm bigger bore on its long-stroke (LS) engine.

Results of which, Scram 440 now boasts 25.4 bhp of peak power and 34 Nm of peak torque. When compared to Scram 411, performance metrics are up by a total of 1 bhp and 2 Nm. However, the main change over Scram 411 comes in the form of a 6-speed gearbox, replacing the older 5-speed unit.

This should change this motorcycle’s performance characteristics, unlocking better highway cruising speeds. For enthusiasts, main draw for Scram over Himalayan was its lower kerb weight and manoeuvrability. I personally know someone who sold their Himalayan 411 in favour of Scram 411.

New Variants, Improved Components

Unlike Scram 411, Royal Enfield Scram 440 comes in two distinct variants – Trail and Force. Trail variant stays true to its name with wire-spoke wheels with block-pattern tyres, while Force variant comes is more road biased as it gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Braking equipment now gets bigger calipers than before. Which is a good thing considering the added performance. There is dual-channel ABS as standard, which is switchable, if rider wants to have some fun off-road. Seat height is 795 mm despite the ground clearance being 200 mm, which is very accessible. It would be nice if Royal Enfield offered a Tripper Screen as standard.

Overall design and aesthetics are similar to Scram 411. Notable features include knuckle guards, single-piece seat, circular semi-digital instrument cluster, circular fully LED headlight, circular ORVMs, halogen turn indicators and playful dual-tone colours, among others. While an exact launch date has not been announced, Royal Enfield is expected to launch it in January 2025.

