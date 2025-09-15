Royal Enfield Scram 440, Guerrilla 450, Himalayan 450 – New Prices (Up To Rs 22k Increase)

Royal Enfield motorcycles in the 440cc–450cc category have now become more expensive following the implementation of the revised 40% GST slab for larger-capacity motorcycles. The revised prices impact three of the brand’s key models — Scram 440, Guerrilla 450, and Himalayan 450 — with hikes ranging between Rs 15,131 and Rs 21,682 depending on the model and colour variant.

Scram 440 – Prices Up By Over Rs 15,000

The entry-level 440cc Scram, earlier priced between Rs 2.08 lakh and Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), now costs between Rs 2.23 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh. All five colour variants — Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White, and Hanle Black — see a uniform 7.27% hike.

Guerrilla 450 – Prices Up By Up To Rs 18,479

Royal Enfield’s recently launched Guerrilla 450 also comes under the new GST bracket. Prices have moved up from Rs 2.39–2.54 lakh earlier to Rs 2.56–2.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Variants like Smoke Silver, Yellow Ribbon, and Brava Blue now cost up to Rs 18,479 more, a 7.28% increase across the board.

Himalayan 450 – Prices Up By Over Rs 21,000

The flagship Himalayan 450 sees the steepest hike under the new GST rates. Prices that previously ranged from Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.98 lakh now stand at Rs 3.05 lakh to Rs 3.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on the colour option, buyers will pay Rs 20,736 to Rs 21,682 more. This too translates to around 7.28% increase across variants such as Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White, and Hanle Black.

GST Reform Impact on Premium Motorcycles

The move to tax motorcycles above 350cc under a 40% GST slab is part of the wider GST 2.0 reforms. While sub-350cc motorcycles and scooters have benefitted from lower GST rates, premium and larger-capacity bikes have become more expensive. For Royal Enfield, which has a strong presence in both categories, the dual impact is clear — more accessible pricing for models like Classic 350 and Meteor 350, and steeper prices for its 440cc and 450cc range.

Despite the price hikes, demand for Royal Enfield’s new-gen 440cc and 450cc motorcycles is expected to remain strong, as these models form the backbone of the brand’s strategy in India and international markets. However, the higher entry point could slightly alter buying decisions among aspirational riders stepping up to the premium segment.