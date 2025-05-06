Royal Enfield Scram 440 Recalled – Bookings, Sales Paused

Although not officially confirmed, bookings and sales for Scram 440 are expected to resume by June 2025

Launched earlier this year in January, Royal Enfield Scram 440 is the successor to the Scram 411. It takes on rivals such as Harley Davidson X440 and Triumph Scrambler 400X. As of now, Royal Enfield has paused bookings and sales of Scram 440 due to a faulty component. Let’s check out the details.

Scram 440 – Engine start issue

Some Scram 440 users have reported an issue, wherein the engine does not start after it has been running for a while. This is essentially an issue faced during engine starts and not a stalling issue wherein the engine may stop functioning during a ride. A relevant example is a traffic stop, where the engine may fail to restart after it is shut down by the rider.

As per sources, the problem has been linked to a specific component, technically referred to as the Woodruff key within the magneto. It is estimated that Scram 440’s engine start issue has occurred only in select bikes. It is not a widespread problem. Just around 2% of the bikes could have been impacted by this issue.

As there is a risk of riders getting stranded, Royal Enfield is working proactively to fix the issue. Replacement parts are already being shipped to dealerships to be installed in the affected units. Owners are likely being contacted individually to inform them about the potential issue and book an appointment to receive the relevant update at the service centre.

To ensure new users are not impacted, Royal Enfield has temporarily halted bookings and sales of Scram 440. Applying the relevant fix is estimated to be a moderate-level mechanical task. It is likely to involve removal of side covers and magneto covers. The process could take around 1-2 hours.

Bookings, and sales to resume soon

An official timeline for the resumption of bookings and sales of Scram 440 is not available. However, Royal Enfield has stated that they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. And that deliveries are expected to resume soon. Bookings and sales of Scram 440 may restart around June 2025.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 is equipped with a refined 440cc LS engine with strong low-end torque, as needed for city and off-road environments. The bike also gets 6-gears, as compared to Scram 411’s 5-gears. An additional gear makes the bike better suited for smooth highway cruising. Scram 440 is available at a starting price of Rs 2.08 lakh, which makes it more accessible than the Himalayan 450 which starts at Rs 2.85 lakh.

Scram 440 is positioned as a more versatile machine, as it can seamlessly manage varying riding needs such as city commutes, light off-roading and highway cruising. Some of the key features include a round headlamp and rearview mirrors, fork gaiters, a single-piece seat and an upswept exhaust. Trail Green and Trail Blue variants, equipped with wire-spoke wheels, are priced at Rs 2.08 lakh. The Force Teal, Force Grey and Force Blue variants are equipped with alloy wheels and are offered at Rs 2.15 lakh.

