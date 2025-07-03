Royal Enfield Scram 440 Sales Resume After Temporary Pause

Royal Enfield launched the Scram 440 at the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. This is the spiritual successor of its popular Scram 411 and was upgraded with a larger displacement, more performance and a 6-speed gearbox. After a temporary pause, Royal Enfield has resumed sales of Scram 440.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Sales Resume

As per a report by Autocar India, Royal Enfield has resumed sales of Scram 440 in the country. Owing to a few mechanical issues, Royal Enfield had stopped the sales of Scram 440 a couple of months ago. Those mechanical issues seem to have sorted and Scram 440 sales have resumed in India.

Interestingly, this temporary pause of sales came in shortly after it was launched. Now, those issues seem to have ironed out and the motorcycle will function as originally intended. Royal Enfield assures mechanical soundness of this new powertrain and all issues pertaining the Woodruff Key in the magneto cover seem to have been fixed.

Availability of Scram 440 is still scarce and the company is expected to ramp us production in a gradual manner and boost sales. Displacement and performance-wise, Scram 440 is slotted above the 350cc range of motorcycles and below the Sherpa 450 equipped Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450.

Issue with Woodruff Key

Taking a couple of months worth of sales performance from Scram 440 was a mechanical issue revolving around the Woodruff Key present in Magneto cover as part of bike’s ignition system. While this issue was not widespread, there seems to have been isolated incidents where the bike didn’t start after running for some time.

There were no stalling issues with this motorcycle when the engine was running, but there were issues when restarting after turning it off for some time. Royal Enfield quickly began work on this issue and temporarily halted sales.

This is a 443cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 25.3 bhp of peak power and 34 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. This is a long-stroke engine and embodies the ethos of Royal Enfield’s 411cc engine, which was known for its effortless nature.