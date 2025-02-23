Royal Enfield Scram 440 Vs Harley X440 – Specs, Features Compared

With Himalayan 450 replacing the Himalayan 411, this 411cc LS engine was limited to Scram 411, which is now updated to displace 440cc and gets a 6-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield has invested in updating this powertrain which only one motorcycle has benefited from, which is unlike RE’s strategies in the recent past.

Royal Enfield is offering the LS engine with its torquey nature, while the new Sherpa 450 engine offers thrilling performance. Also, Scram 440 is now a more fitting rival to other 440cc motorcycles in the premium motorcycle segment from legacy brands like Harley-Davidson X440. Let’s take a look at how these motorcycles fare against each other.

Scram 440 Vs Harley X440

Starting with price, Royal Enfield has priced the Scram 440 from Rs 2.08 lakh (Ex-sh) for Trail variant and Rs 2.15 lakh (Ex-sh) for Force variant. In contrast, Harley-Davidson has priced X440 from Rs 2.39 lakh (Ex-sh) for base Denim variant and goes till Rs 2.79 lakh (Ex-sh) for S variant. X440 offers quite a lot more even from the base variant, while some of the notable features of Scram 440 are optional extras.

Powertrains-wise, both motorcycles get a single-cylinder SOHC oil-cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both engines are of long-stroke type, prioritising low-end torque for ease of ride. X440 is more powerful and more torquey and develops its peak power at lower RPMs when compared to that of Scram 440.

Where design is concerned, Scram 440 is a Scrambler-style motorcycle as the name suggests. X440, on the other hand, is a Roadster style bike. Scram 440 has more off-road prowess with higher ground clearance, larger 19-inch front wheel and higher suspension travel. X440 has 18-inch front wheel, which is only one inch smaller than that of Scram’s. Royal Enfield is offering 1,460 mm wheelbase with Scram 440, making it a more relaxed off-roader.

Specs & Features Compared

Both motorcycles offer wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres in their lower variants. Notably, Scram 440 gets skinny 120-section rear tyres and X440 offers 140-section tyres. Scram 440 has a larger fuel tank at 15L, which is 1.5L more than X440’s. With a kerb weight of 196 kg, Scram 440 is also heavier, whereas X440 tips the scale at 190.5 kg.

The lower weight and higher performance metrics give Harley-Davidson X440 the advantage in power-to-weight ratio. Also, the X440 platform is surprisingly agile and responds well to corners and feels very light on its feet, masking its 190.5 kg kerb weight quite beautifully. The main contributor in this regard might be the USD front forks X440 offers as standard, while Scram 440 doesn’t, even as an option. X440 gets twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Royal Enfield’s Tripper Screen with Google Maps is an optional add-on, and a semi-digital instrument cluster is offered as standard. In contrast, X440 offers a 3.5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster as standard, while the top-spec S trim offers Bluetooth connection with navigation support and music controls. Lighting is all LED with X440, whereas turn indicators are still Halogen units on Scram 440. Both motorcycles offer disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS.