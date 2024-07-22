Royal Enfield Scram 650 Design Trademarked – Launch Soon As Interceptor Bear 650?

The 648cc parallel twin engine on upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 650 or Interceptor Bear 650 will pack around 47 bhp and 52 Nm

India’s defacto classic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, just launched their new Guerrilla 450. This was in a bid to expand their Sherpa 450 based single cylinder high performance motorcycle portfolio. Now, the focus has been shifted towards the 650cc twin-cylinder portfolio and Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 design has been trademarked.

Scram 650 Design Trademarked

Ever since the company launched 650 Twins, there has been a new light and perspective on Royal Enfield motorcycles. For the first time ever, a Royal Enfield motorcycle had a creamy smooth engine, active oil cooling and a 6-speed gearbox.

With the 650 platform, Royal Enfield has firmly established dominance in India’s 500cc+ motorcycle segment with around 90% market share. The company has already launched four motorcycles on its 650 platform – Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and the new Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield will soon launch a scrambler style motorcycle based on 650 platform. Wildly popular as Scram 650, Royal Enfield will probably call it Interceptor Bear 650. The name has been trademarked already and establishes the fact that it is based on Interceptor 650.

RE has been pursuing names like Guerrilla and Bear as part of their new naming strategy. When launched, Interceptor Bear 650 has the potential to be RE’s most feature-loaded and lightest 650cc offering on sale. The new Scrambler retains most of the design traits of Interceptor 650.

It gains on componentry like USD telescopic front forks, LED turn indicators front and rear, scrambler-style braced handlebar, dual-purpose on/off road CEAT tyres (Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres expected with global model). Most notably, it gets a single-sided exhaust setup that should save on precious weight. Sub 200 kg, perhaps?

Specs & Pricing

Just like other 650cc siblings, Royal Enfield Scram 650 or Interceptor Bear 650 will be equipped with the same 648cc parallel-twin oil-cooled engine that churns out 47 bhp of peak power and 52 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Engine will be tuned to match bike’s characteristics and the new exhaust setup.

Features-wise, this upcoming Scrambler is spotted with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash also offered with Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450. This screen is capable of running Google Maps, music control and a comprehensive range of connectivity features with a dedicated smartphone application.

Where pricing is concerned, we can expect it to cost around Rs 3.2 lakh to Rs 3.3 lakh (Ex-sh). It will be the most affordable multi-cylinder scrambler motorcycle with decent performance and a lot of retro charm. Launch might happen by the end of 2024 or early 2025.