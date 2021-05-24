Royal Enfield Scram Motorcycle Name Registered – New 650cc Scrambler?

Success of 650 twins has given Royal Enfield confidence to test new products in this space

The 650 twins will soon have more members in the family including a roadster and a cruiser. The latest trademark filing reveals that a 650cc scrambler could also be in the works. The name registered is Royal Enfield Scram, which hints towards a scrambler model. As of now, the status of the trademark registration shows up as ‘Formalities Chk Pass’.

Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler design and features

Test mules of Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler are yet to be sighted. To get an idea about its design, we can probably look at some of the modification projects done in the past. There are not one, but several such projects wherein Interceptor 650 has been modified into a scrambler.

Most of these customizations and digital renderings have received rave reviews from enthusiasts. It may be among the reasons that may have motivated Royal Enfield to start work on the 650cc scrambler project.

Here’s a good example that can provide clues about how Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler could look like. Some of the key features of 650cc scrambler could include round headlamp, minimal bodywork, higher ground clearance, upswept exhaust, spoke wheels, and dual purpose tyres.

Royal Enfield 650cc scrambler engine and specs

To reduce development costs, all Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles will be using the same platform as that of 650 twins. The platform has received wide appreciation for its superior handling and control. Powering 650cc scrambler will be the 648cc air/oil-cooled, parallel twin motor that is capable of generating 47 hp of max power at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of max torque at 5250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The 650cc platform utilizes a tubular steel frame with bolted trussing. It has standard front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 320mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

As may be recalled, Royal Enfield has initiated a major product offensive. Around 28 new/next-gen products will be launched by 2027. The company currently leads in 350cc segment with more than ninety percent market share. New products will allow Royal Enfield to keep its portfolio refreshed at all times and keep rivals in check.

The 650cc segment also has limited number of products. With the 650cc roadster, cruiser and scrambler, Royal Enfield can cement its position in this space.