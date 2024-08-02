Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Interceptor Bear Spied In Production Ready Guise – Red and Black

Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch yet another 650cc motorcycle – This one is a Scrambler called Interceptor Bear 650

Royal Enfield has been kept busy with its plans to launch an average of 4 new / updated bikes every year. Just a day after the first spy shots of Himalayan 650 were leaked online, we now have production spec version of the Scrambler 650, which will be called Interceptor Bear 650 upon launch.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 – Interceptor Bear 650

Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Sriram Adhithya. Upcoming RE Scrambler 650 has easy going vibes and appears to have a more versatile character. It has potential to emerge as Royal Enfield’s bestselling 650cc bike. With a distinct profile, Interceptor Bear 650 can appeal to folks who are looking to try something new. It is another aspect that can work to the bike’s advantage.

One of the key differentiating factors is the two-into-one exhaust setup, in comparison to the dual exhaust pipes of Interceptor 650. Other unique features include braced handlebars for off-road tracks, new mudguards, new seat and oval race number plates on the sides. The bike will have some exciting colour options to choose from, including both monotone and dual-tone shades. The one in the spy shot seems to be having a red fuel tank and black body.

Users can expect mild to moderate off-roading capabilities with Interceptor Bear 650. The bike is likely to have 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Both wheels are shod with knobby tyres, with the rear getting a deeper tread and chunkier profile. Suspension system comprises USD forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers.

The USD forks seem to be borrowed from the Super Meteor. In comparison, Interceptor 650 is equipped with conventional 41mm telescopic forks. Scrambler 650 has disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be standard. Signature features such as the circular headlamps and rear-view mirrors have been retained. The fuel tank is new and has the classic tear-drop design. Scrambler 650 test mule can be seen with a circular instrument console, similar to that of Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 performance

Interceptor Bear 650 will be using the 648cc, inline twin cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC engine that generates 47 PS of max power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. As Scrambler 650 is expected to be lighter in comparison to other Royal Enfield 650cc bikes, it can have a higher power-to-weight ratio. Features like USD forks will also contribute to improving the bike’s overall performance. The steel tubular, double cradle frame will be the same as 650 twins.

Upcoming Interceptor Bear 650 will allow RE to further strengthen its position in middleweight motorcycle segment. Royal Enfield dominates both the lower and higher spectrum of middleweight motorcycle segment. In 500cc plus segment, the company has a market share of more than 80%. As of now, Super Meteor 650 is the most popular 650cc Royal Enfield bike. It had raced ahead of the 650 twins and is leading by a significant margin.