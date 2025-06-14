Royal Enfield Scrambler Electric Bike Spied In Ladakh

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has been stepping up its game in electric motorcycle segment. After Himalayan Electric and Himalayan 750 test mules, both Flying Flea C6 and S6 have been spied during altitude testing. With these latest spy shots, let’s take a closer look at Flying Flea S6, which is the Scrambler version of this bike.

Flying Flea S6 Scrambler – Royal Enfield Scrambler Electric

Royal Enfield has been taking significant steps towards the realm of electric motorcycles. Known for its nostalgic design and thump of its long-stroke engines, Royal Enfield is working on an electric version of Himalayan and then an entirely new range of urban electric bikes called Flying Flea.

Flying Flea S6 is a Scrambler style motorcycle while Flying Flea C6 is more of a neo-retro style machine. Both these machines made their global debut at 2024 EICMA Show and are slated to launch in 2026. Both machines are positioned on Royal Enfield’s upcoming L Platform, which will spawn lightweight urban electric bikes.

When compared to C6, Flying Flea S6 Scrambler bears similar design and body panels. The main differences can be seen in terms of components as S6 ditches Girder forks in favour of USD telescopic front forks. Front mudguard is also high-set and it gets wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-sport tyres with block pattern. Both C6 and S6 gets rear mono-shock suspension.

What to expect?

These spy shots suggest that Flying Flea S6 Scrambler is close to production-spec version, which was not the case with Himalayan Electric. We can see a lot of use of aluminium in S6 and C6 in their mainframe, subframe, swingarm, rear grab rails, heel plates and many other. This particular test mule had a split pillion seat too, wrapped with Brown seat cover.

Strapped to pillion seat was a AC charging cable with a high-viz Orange shade. Final version will likely get a more polished provision for storing the charging cable. Where features are concerned, Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 seems to get the same Tripper Dash instrument cluster with Google Maps support along with snazzy-looking switchgear. So, no touchscreen.

We can also see a button on fuel tank (not really a fuel tank), which could be a Start/Stop button. This suggests keyless go feature, which is a first for any Royal Enfield. Powertrain details are not known yet and are likely to be revealed in the coming months. An exact launch timeline is not known yet. But 2026 is the speculated year when we can get our hands on one.