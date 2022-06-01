Royal Enfield SG650 Bobber And Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift Actor

The production version of the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept will likely be called Shotgun 650 and is expected to launch in late 2022

The Fast & Furious series has been one of the most successful film franchises in Hollywood. It has fast-paced action that revolves around cars and street racing. There are 8 movies in the franchise already and we can expect at least two more. The movie series features Hollywood A-listers like Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

Among all other actors in the franchise, Korean – American actor Sung-Ho Kang has one of the most charming roles, Han Lue. We can see the actor featured in almost every movie after 3rd part, The Tokyo Drift. He has a huge fan following on social media platforms and is a very likable actor.

Fast & Furious Actor At Royal Enfield

Sung Kang recently visited the Royal Enfield R&D facility in England. Royal Enfield took to social media to express how delighted they were to have spent time with a fellow petrolhead. Sung Kang also took to social media to express how inspiring it was for him to meet the artisans and experience the 121-year history that is associated with the brand.

In the post shared by Sung Kang, we can see him taking a look at Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. We can also see him conversing and admiring people behind Royal Enfield’s development centre. Sung Kang also went on a tour of Royal Enfield’s rich heritage portrayed by all the vintage and historic motorcycles at the company’s R&D centre.

The motorcycle that seems to captivate the Fast & Furious star the most, was Royal Enfield SG650 Concept. Production version of SG650 Concept will be named Shotgun 650 and is expected to be launched soon. We have already seen Shotgun 650 undergoing testing and it looks production-ready. Shotgun 650 will be a bobber-style motorcycle developed around Royal Enfield’s potent parallel-twin 650 cc engine.

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept

We can’t blame the actor for admiring the SG650 Concept as it is a stunning piece of art and design. The concept screams neo-retro in its design language. It was unveiled by Royal Enfield at the 2021 EICMA show. It came with typical bobber styling bits like a single cantilever seat, wide and flat handlebars with bar-end mirrors and a chopped up tail-section.

S650 Concept also featured USD forks and dual disc brakes in front which was a first by the company. It was finished in a beautiful silver aluminum finish and teal blue paint scheme with futuristic patterns on the fuel tank and front fenders. The engine bay and exhausts were finished in matte black.

The main design highlight is the front cowl which also doubles up as an important cycle part holding the front USD forks. The motorcycle also gets circular headlights and tail-lights amplifying the retro appeal. Royal Enfield SG650 Bobber will be powered by the same parallel-twin 650 cc engine doing duties on Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. This motor makes 47 bhp and 52 Nm and is a significant upgrade over the vibey Royal Enfield engines of the past. We expect the Shotgun 650 to be launched by the end of this year.