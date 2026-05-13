Royal Enfield Sherpa FT MK2 Debuts – To Race At 2026 Flat Track World Championship

Ever since Royal Enfield debuted the Sherpa platform, the company has launched two vehicles on their new 452cc liquid-cooled engine – Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. There are multiple genres of motorcycles planned on this platform too. These may include Continental GT-R 450, Scram 450 or more.

Based on this Sherpa 450 platform, Royal Enfield has now gone racing as the company enters 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship with an all-new purpose-built motorcycle. It is called Royal Enfield Sherpa FT MK2 and it has been debuted recently. Let’s take a closer look at this Flat Track racing motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Sherpa FT MK2 Debuts

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield announced that they would race at 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship. It is a nine-part racing series and the season finale will take place in Argentina towards the end of October 2026. The championship opener was scheduled to happen in Roden, Netherlands on May 9th, 2026.

For this, Royal Enfield has built a purpose-built racing machine that they are calling Sherpa FT MK2. It is a derivative of Guerrilla 450 and is also positioned on the same Sherpa 450 platform. For 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship, Royal Enfield Sherpa FT MK2 will be piloted by Gary Birtwistle.

He is a two time British flat track champion and he founded Dirt Craft Race School. The predecessor of this machine, called Royal Enfield FT450 (or MK1), it had wire spoke wheels along with stock fuel tank of a Guerrilla 450. In comparison, MK2 dons alloy wheels and then the fuel tank is redesigned and more purpose-built, this time around.

There is a new design for paintwork on the MK2 and then we can see a new exhaust. At the heart of this machine, is the same 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine as Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450, but is likely to be re-tuned to extract more power and torque, and to match the characteristics of this new exhaust.

Will It Go Into Production?

Weight saving measures on Royal Enfield Sherpa FT MK2 include a smaller fuel tank which could hold less fuel, removal of headlight and front assembly, ditching the ABS equipment and entire front disc brake assembly, less body work and more. The bike also looks like it has carbon fibre swingarm and bodywork. The side number plate along with front large number plate are typical to flat tracker genre.

Royal Enfield is working on a scrambler version of Guerrilla 450 based on the same Sherpa 450 platform. It might carry the name Scram 450. Internally codenamed K2K, this upcoming scrambler version is slated to launch some time in 2027. Royal Enfield might consider developing a production-spec version of Sherpa FT MK2, also based on Guerrilla 450 to rival the Triumph Tracker 400.







