Royal Enfield Shotgun 650cc Bobber Spied – New LED Headlight

Royal Enfield has plans to introduce multiple new 650cc motorcycles including Shotgun, Super Meteor 650 and a cruiser bike

With 650 twins registering strong sales in domestic as well as international markets, Royal Enfield will be aiming to further strengthen its presence in this space. Towards that end, at least three new 650cc motorcycles will be launched. One of these is Shotgun 650 that was unveiled as SG650 concept at 2021 EICMA. New 650cc bikes will also help Royal Enfield to manage threats from rivals such as the upcoming BSA Gold Star 650.

Shotgun 650 has been spotted on road tests in India as well as abroad. The test mules have been seen with varying features till now, making it difficult to get a proper feel of its design. The latest test mule spotted overseas is different in that it appears to be in production-ready form.

Royal Enfield 650cc LED Headlight

It has the full uniform and is without any camouflage, indicating that the bike is almost ready to enter production. The test mule can be seen with a top box and connected wires, which reveals the possibility of range testing. Shotgun 650 is likely to be launched in early 2023. Royal Enfield could also introduce the Super Meteor 650 at the same time.

While production-ready Shotgun 650 looks familiar to SG650 Concept, it has toned-down features and appears more practical. The bike continues using Royal Enfield’s signature retro features such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, teardrop shaped fuel tank and wide rear mudguard. While the headlight will be LED, blinkers will have halogen bulbs.

Side profile comprises largely the engine and utility boxes. The test mule can be seen with inconspicuous looking exhaust. It is possible that this may be different as compared to that of the production variant. At the rear, Shotgun 650 has the signature round tail lamp.

In terms of user comfort, the bike offers an upright riding stance. Pulled back handlebar and centrally placed footpegs will ensure optimal comfort on long journeys. Low-set, scooped out single piece saddle can be expected to boost comfort levels as well as ensure adequate balance and control.

Shotgun 650 engine and specs

Powering Shotgun 650 will be the same 648cc parallel-twin air cooled motor that does duty on Interceptor and Continental GT. It churns out 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. It is possible that power and torque output may be tweaked slightly in line with the bike’s profile.

Shotgun 650 has USD forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. It has disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard. Speedometer appears the same as currently used with other Royal Enfield bikes. There’s a larger primary display on the left that shows standard info such as speedometer, fuel level and odometer. On the right, the smaller display is likely to be the tripper navigation system.

