Royal Enfield Shotgun Name Registered – For New 650cc Cruiser?

In addition to 650cc cruiser, Royal Enfield is also working on a 650cc roadster

With 650 twins Interceptor and Continental GT emerging bestsellers in both domestic market and abroad, it seems logical to experiment with new products in this segment. One of these will be the 650cc cruiser, which is expected to be launched by end of this year. In international markets, Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser will take on rivals such as Honda Rebel, Kawasaki Vulcan 650 and Harley Davidson Street.

Royal Enfield 650cc To Be Named Shotgun?

As per a filing, Royal Enfield has registered a new name, which could be for this upcoming 650cc cruiser or the roadster. Royal Enfield Shotgun is the name that has been registered. Speaking about the cruiser, the retro theme is clearly the primary focus, as can be seen with the round headlamp and rear view mirrors, broad rear fenders, chrome dual exhaust and teardrop shaped turn indicators.

Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser has a comfortable, upright riding stance with forward-set foot pegs. The motorcycle has a wide handlebar, mounted at a height that appears to be ergonomically comfortable.

It is likely that a large windscreen could be part of standard package or it could be offered as an accessory. A number of distinctive colour options are also expected for 650cc cruiser. Will it be called Royal Enfield Shotgun cruiser, that remains to be seen.

Royal Enfield 650cc Shotgun engine

Powering 650cc Shotgun cruiser will be the same 648cc twin-cylinder, air/oil-cooled unit that does duty on Interceptor and Continental GT. The engine is capable of generating 47 hp of max power at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. It is possible that engine output specs may be tweaked in accordance with the needs of the cruiser.

From the images, 650cc cruiser appears to be equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. This is the same setup used for Meteor 350. The motorcycle will have disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Talking about suspension, 650cc cruiser will have inverted telescopic front forks. It will be the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get this feature. At the rear, the motorcycle will be using standard twin shock absorbers.

Another key feature could be Tripper navigation, which is already available with Meteor 350 and updated Himalayan. Tripper navigation is all the more relevant for a cruiser. The system has a dedicated display on the instrument console for showing navigational directions. With Tripper navigation, the rider does not have to use their smartphone screen to get directions.

While the idea of a 650cc cruiser seems good in theory, it remains to be seen how well the market responds to it. To make it attractive for customers, Royal Enfield is expected to launch 650cc cruiser at a competitive price point. A price tag of under Rs 4 lakh on-road, sounds like a pretty good deal in this segment.