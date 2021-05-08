Royal Enfield Sultan 650 By Neev Motorcycles – Looks Ready To Rule The Streets

Interested folks can contact the bike modifier to bring this concept to life

Royal Enfield 650 twins are among the most preferred motorbikes for customization projects. They are relatively affordable, easier to tweak and can support a wide variety of aftermarket components.

The latest mod job is actually a paper based concept that is yet to be built. However, considering the absolute stunner revealed in the images, it would be safe to assume that orders for this mean machine will flow in pretty fast.

Interceptor 650 ‘Sultan concept’ design

Created by customization shop Neev Motorcycles, the Sultan concept appears to have a dark, brooding character. It looks deadly, merciless and unforgiving. The concept has a sharp design and utilizes a dual tone colour theme of black and dark grey.

Some of the key features include round headlamp with colour LED lights, clip-on handle bars, LED tail light and turn signals, bar end rear view mirrors, side mounted instrument cluster, leather seat, and upswept exhaust.

Interceptor 650 Sultan specs

As compared to stock 41 mm front fork, modified Interceptor 650 Sultan concept utilizes USD forks. However, the stock twin coil-over shocks at the rear have been retained. The concept utilizes R17 alloy wheels with wheel cover at both front and rear, shod with tubeless tyres.

A number of accessories and parts have been hand built such as the fenders, side panels, fuel tank detailing, two-in-one flow exhaust with protective covers, wheel covers, frame alterations, number plate assembly and instrument cluster repositioning. Components made in machine shop include sump guard / bash plate, disc brake fittings, axles, and spacers. Aftermarket components include exhaust muffler, exhaust silencer, and grips.

This project achieves a high level of finish, made possible with powder coating, anodizing, zinc plating, chrome plating, and polishing. The paint job is also entirely new.

While the Sultan concept looks absolutely stunning, it is unlikely to come cheap. A number of customized and aftermarket components will have to be used, which is bound to increase the overall cost of this customization project. One also has to ascertain if this modification project would be approved by RTO. If not, the Sultan will only work as a collector’s item for enthusiasts.

Practicality is another thing that needs to be considered for such extensive customization projects. How the modified motorcycle will perform in the real world would be difficult to judge just by looking at the pictures.

However, if we were to assess this project solely for its design and styling, it easily qualifies as one of the best we have ever come across. It’s one of those amazing ideas that deserves to be born.