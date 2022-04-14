Royal Enfield Sultan 650cc Modified INT 650 – Concept To Production

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been modified into a hand-built cafe racer called Sultan by Neev Motorcycles

Robustness of Royal Enfield’s architecture needs no mention. It is the same reason why numerous motorcycles from the Chennai-based brand undergo aftermarket customisation. In the past, we have covered innumerable examples of a Royal Enfield bike going under the knife to transform its looks.

The latest example is a RE Interceptor 650 which has been transformed into a classy-looking cafe racer. Christened ‘Sultan 650’, this project has been designed and conceptualised by Delhi-based Neev Motorcycles. As evident from the images, this custom-built motorcycle features major changes over the stock model.

Royal Enfield Sultan 650cc – Concept To Production

It was back in May last year, that Neev Motorcycles had shared images of the Sultan. At that time, it was just a project visualized via images. The Sultan project is now a reality.

The first thing to notice is the custom-built grey shade that complements mechanical components and internals of the bike beautifully. In addition, the engine gearbox casing has been provided with a nice glossy black finish. Further, blacked-out wheel covers have been added to the stock wheels with ‘Sultan’ scribbled on the front unit. Fenders at both ends have been chopped short.

This Interceptor 650 gets a custom fuel tank with braces and a fuel-filler lid with chrome and gloss black treatment. Side panels are custom-built as well that feature sporty air vents, although it is hard to judge if they are functional or not. Moreover, the stock dual-pod analogue instrument console has been uniquely placed on the side of the fuel tank.

Since the bike’s frame has been chopped short as well, it gets a new cafe racer-style custom single-piece seat. Illumination is fully custom consisting of an LED headlamp encased within a black-out bezel, an LED tail lamp and aftermarket turn indicators here with mesh-style covers wrapped over them. A chunky aftermarket sump guard with a large bash plate has been added to protect the engine underbelly from abrasions.

Mechanical Updates

Other than the cosmetic updates, this custom-built Interceptor has undergone major functional upgrades as well. For starters, it gets a new aftermarket clip-on handlebar which is set lower. Also, footpegs appear to be positioned slightly further back which should offer a sporty and aggressive riding posture.

The modified frame now sits on aftermarket upside-down forks in front and twin shock absorbers. Nitrox gas canisters at the rear shock absorbers are gold anodised which also adds to the bike’s visual appeal. Some crucial changes have been made to the power plant as well which now features a custom-built two-in-one exhaust system, with both pipes routed to the right side.

The re-routed twin tailpipes culminate at an aftermarket twin-barrel exhaust muffler sourced from Akrapovic. The outlet ports in the muffler also receive a carbon fibre finish which accentuates the premium look. It hasn’t been revealed if this revised exhaust setup has resulted in some changes in power and torque outputs from the engine.

As per Neev Motorcycles, the majority of this bike has been hand-built. Meanwhile, the stock Interceptor is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin, oil-cooled engine that churns out 47 bhp and a peak torque of 52 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a chain drive and a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.