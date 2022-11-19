Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Exhaust Note Revealed

After making global debut at EICMA 2022, Royal Enfield Super Meteor has arrived in India

Royal Enfield showcased its middle-weight cruiser at EICMA 2022 in Milan. Called Super Meteor 650, the new RE has now made its debut in India. Showcased at Rider Mania 2022, Super Meteor 650 exudes class and has a solid road presence.

Prices for the motorcycle are not yet announced. That said, Royal Enfield has revealed accessories packages for Super Meteor 650 namely Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer. The bike is likely to be launched in early 2023. Super Meteor prices might fall in the ballpark of Rs. 3.0 lakh to 3.5 lakh (ex-sh).

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Exhaust Note

The new RE SM650 looks just as ravishing as it did in Milan. It is credited with a lot of firsts. For instance, it is the first RE motorcycle to get an LED headlight which consists of 6 LEDs. It is not yet known if all 6 are used for headlights or if some are just parking lights.

Turn indicators are still halogen, though. It is the first 650cc bike from Royal Enfield to get a tripper navigation screen. Lastly, it is the first ever RE to get USD front forks. Like Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650 is built around a steel tubular spine frame. That said, the latter looks a lot more substantial in comparison. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video shared by Biker Prakash Choudhary – in which you can also listen to the Super Meteor 650 exhaust note for the first time.

Front gets 43 mm USD forks with 120 mm travel, which adds a lot of muscle and compliments its round headlight. Rear is taken care of by twin shock absorbers with 101 mm travel and offers preload adjustability as well.

Other hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and 300 mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS. Both rotors get dual-piston floating-type calipers. Wrapped to its 19” front wheel is a 100/90-R19 and to its 16” rear wheel is a 150/80-16 rubber. These are Ceat Zoom tyres that Interceptor 650 and Continental GT also get.

Specs & Features

In terms of design, it looks like a quintessential cruiser and offers a relaxed riding posture to munch miles. Helping with its character is a smooth and torquey 648cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with modern features like oil-cooling, a 4V head and a slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield will launch Super Meteor 650 in two variants. Standard Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. When launched, the logical rival it has to face is Kawasaki Vulcan S. Launch will likely happen in early 2023.