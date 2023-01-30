Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Exports Start – 1st Units In The UK

There are three trim levels offered in UK for RE Super Meteor 650 – They are Astral, Interstellar and Celestial

There is a lot riding on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The success of this motorcycle will help RE increase their dominance in the 500-700cc motorcycle segment globally. With the deliveries set to commence from February 1st in India, Royal Enfield’s first 650cc low-slung cruiser has now landed in the UK.

Royal Enfield has now started exports of Super Meteor 650. First batch has landed in the UK and more markets are likely to follow soon. These will be delivered to customers already booked their new Super Meteor 650.

RE Super Meteor 650 Exports

This is the first batch of Super Meteor 650 that has been exported from India. Exports have started before deliveries have commenced in the domestic market. Usually a manufacturer starts exports a few months after the deliveries have started in the domestic market.

It is likely that this practice is followed so that OEMs can iron out any issues, if any, found by first customers. But it seems like Royal Enfield is not going to follow this practice and is going to start deliveries in India as well as abroad simultaneously.

Super Meteor 650 comes with a lot of firsts for the brand. It is the first Royal Enfield to get USD forks, and LED headlights and is the first 650cc bike to get a tripper screen as standard. Bottom line is that Royal Enfield has made a stellar attempt at this genre and is likely to get a lot of traction in markets like North America and Europe where the motorcycle cruiser community is huge. As of now, communities like these prefer Harley-Davidsons, Indians, and custom-built choppers with long-stroke engines.

Prices in the UK

Super Meteor 650 is now live on Royal Enfield UK website and retails for a starting price of GBP 6,799 (approx Rs. 6.87 lakh) for Astral trim offered in Astral Black, Astral Blue and Astral Green. GBP 6,999 (approx Rs. 7.07 lakh) for Interstellar trim offered in Interstellar Green and Interstellar Grey. Lastly, GBP 7,299 (approx Rs. 7.37 lakh) for Celestial is offered in Celestial Blue and Celestial Red. Note: All prices exclude taxes.

Variant lineup is almost similar to that of India’s. Top Celestial trim is the only one to get a front windscreen and rear pillion backrest and other goodies. Most of these can be retrofitted to other trims with the Grand Tourer accessory pack announced in India. This pack is likely to be offered in the UK and other markets if demands for it soar.

UK-spec RE Super Meteor 650 is identical in terms of components and powertrains. It is still powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine making around 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch to aid riding comfort. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard too.