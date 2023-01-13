Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launch Date 16th Jan 2023 – Official

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will go on sale soon across India from 16th Jan 2023

After its global unveiling at EICMA in Milan on 8th October, Super Meteor 650 was showcased at 2022 Rider Mania. Organized by Royal Enfield, Rider Mania was a three-day event, from November 18 to 20. The event was back after a two-year gap.

It is here that the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 made its India debut. This new RE has a distinct profile, even though the signature retro bits such as round headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and broad rear fender have been retained. While dimensionally the bike is pretty huge, the bodywork is a lot crispier in comparison to other Royal Enfield bikes. Components like the fuel tank, seat, side panels and exhaust are intelligently designed for a more athletic look and feel.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launch Date

Super Meteor 650 appears to be the most capable Royal Enfield bike in terms of street presence. It is 2,260 mm long, 890 mm wide, 1,155 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1,500 mm. Ground clearance is 135 mm, which seems in line with dimensional standards associated with cruiser motorcycles. However, it could create issues across bad patches, potholes and badly engineered speed bumps.

In terms of ride comfort, Super Meteor 650 ticks all the right boxes. The scooped rider seat looks snug and should be able to provide adequate lumbar support. The bike has pulled-back, wide handlebar and forward-set foot pegs. Handling the 241 kg bike shouldn’t be an issue even for shorter guys, as seat height is just 740 mm. This should enhance ride comfort and ensure better control at high speeds, while braking and making sharp turns.

There will be two variants of Super Meteor 650 – Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer (GT). The former gets colour options of Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Super Meteor 650 Grand Tourer variant has colour options of Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

As per the latest info shared by Royal Enfield on their Instagram, new Super Meteor 650 will launch on this Monday, 16th Jan 2023. It is on this date we will get the official prices of Super Meteor 650. The bike is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh, ex-sh. Launch time is 7-30 PM India time.

Super Meteor 650 engine, specs

Royal Enfield Super Meteor will be using the same engine as currently in use with 650 twins – Interceptor and Continental GT. Onboard Super Meteor, the engine generates 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. Expect the bike’s exhaust to deliver a unique aural experience. It doesn’t seem too loud with a noise emission rating of 76.3 dB(A).

Some of the key highlights of the bike include LED headlamp, steel tubular spine frame, 43 mm Showa USD forks and twin shocks at rear with preload adjustability. The bike has 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel, shod with 100/90 and 150/80 tyres, respectively. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm front and 300 mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.