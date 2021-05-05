Royal Enfield Thunderbird Gets Harley CVO Makeover That’s Drool Worthy

It’s one of those modification projects that you would want for your own motorcycle

Royal Enfield motorcycles have been one of the preferred options for modification projects. Their relatively simpler assembly and the ability to support modifications without causing structural issues are among the key reasons for their popularity among customization shops and enthusiasts. The latest mod job comes from Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs, who have carried out a Harley Davidson CVO inspired customization on Royal Enfield Thunderbird.

Key updates

Most of the changes in this modification project have been undertaken at the front and rear of the motorcycle. The most noticeable change at the front is the addition of a broad fairing. This is one of the key features that give the motorcycle the CVO look and feel.

The front fairing has a modest sized windscreen, which should provide adequate protection. The fairing appears to have an aerodynamic profile, which should be helpful in tackling headwinds.

At the rear, the motorcycle gets hard case panniers on both sides along with a hard case top box. These additions are also in line with Harley Davidson CVO. The additional storage should suffice for luggage and other equipment that people usually carry on long distance tours.

To make the rides even more comfortable, custom designed seats have been added. The motorcycle has alloy wheels and makes use of various other aftermarket components such as LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, rear view mirrors, exhaust and tyres.

The modified motorcycle has been named Royal Enfield Odyssey. The ‘Odyssey’ badging can be seen on the front fairing and rear panniers. It’s placed as part of the golden pinstripping (Madras stripes), which has been a signature feature of Royal Enfield motorcycles. For the uninitiated, it is worth noting that this pinstripping is still done by hand by highly skilled artists.

Work in progress

According to the modifier, this project will witness some more changes in the days to come. There are plans to introduce a cooler compartment that will allow space for beverages. A complete music system could also be added to the motorcycle.

Harley CVO inspired Thunderbird modification looks great, but there’s room for improvements. For example, the middle section looks a bit hollowed. The engine apparatus does not look proportional to the large front fairing and pannier loaded rear section. If you look at original Harley CVO, it has a fat profile all around. If the middle section can be fixed, this modified Royal Enfield Odyssey will turn out much better.

