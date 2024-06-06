Royal Enfield Trademarks Two New Logos – For Upcoming 650cc Bikes?

The new pictorial logo trademarked by Royal Enfield is already offered with a few colourways of Classic 350 and Interceptor 650

If we take India’s classic or retro styled motorcycle market, it is completely tilted towards one brand, Royal Enfield. The company has a lot of vehicles in the making and the next launch is Guerrilla 450. Now, Royal Enfield has patented two new logos and one of them could go on a future motorcycle.

Two new Royal Enfield Trademarks – What are they for?

With a slew of 350cc, 450cc and 650cc motorcycles, Royal Enfield has positioned itself as the country’s de facto classic bike manufacturer. The company has went strength to strength and has successfully garnered an unprecedented cult following and impeccable brand loyalty among customers.

Most of this following is because of the nostalgia Royal Enfield invokes. To further dwell on this nostalgia, Royal Enfield has trademarked two new logos in India for future use. One of them is the one Royal Enfield has been using since the post World War II era. This logo has company’s current word logo and a crown on top of it, housed in a winged background.

In recent times, Royal Enfield has used this same logo on some of their bikes including Classic 350 and Interceptor 650. To be more specific, Canyon Red, Cali Green and Mark II colourways of Interceptor 650 along with Chrome Bronze and Chrome Red colourways on Classic 350 get this exact logo.

Even though the logo is not really new and has been used on existing motorcycles, Royal Enfield has trademarked it recently. As seen in the image below, trademark application is dated 5th of June 2024, which is yesterday. Said trademark status reads ‘Formalities Chk Pass’.

Royal Enfield is currently working on a multitude of vehicles and this logo can make it to one of them. Most probably, it will go on upcoming Classic 650 and Classic 350 Bobber along with Scram 650, considering the same logo is seen on Classic 350 and Interceptor 650.

Company’s new word logo (font)

There was another logo that Royal Enfield has trademarked alongside the aforementioned logo. Comparatively, this is an all-new logo and is more of a wordmark in a stylised font. It reads ‘Royal Enfield’ with an underline beneath it. This logo is less likely to make it on a motorcycle’s fuel tank.

Royal Enfield sells a lot of merchandise and printables. We can see this logo on a T-shirt or luggage or some other clothing and baggage. For fans and followers to showcase their brand affiliation. More details regarding these new logos will be revealed in the future.

