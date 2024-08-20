Royal Enfield 450cc Scrambler Planned – Based On Himalayan, Guerrilla Platform

In addition to the Scrambler, Royal Enfield could also introduce a 450cc sports bike and a rally-spec ADV

After launching the new Himalayan and Guerrilla, Royal Enfield is looking to further strengthen its 450cc portfolio. One of the new bikes under development is a scrambler, as revealed via leaked document. Upon launch, Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 will take on rivals such as Triumph Scrambler 400X and upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 – Key features

Retro bits are evident with the circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors. Leaked sketch gives the impression that the bike is designed for agile performance across both city streets and off-road tracks. There is minimal body panelling, something that reduces overall weight and improves power to weight ratio. Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 is expected to get all-LED lighting. Sleek turn signals appear to be the same as the Himalayan.

Fuel tank seems small, even smaller than Guerrilla’s. It is relatively smaller and has slender proportions that complement sporty profile. The exhaust setup is new, next to the pillion seat. Tech kit includes the circular TFT display, as currently in use with Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. With Bluetooth and Royal Enfield app, users can access various connected features including turn-by-turn navigation.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 likely to get alloy wheels, shod with dual-purpose knobby tyres. Braking setup is expected to have 310 mm and 270 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS may be offered as standard. RE Scrambler 450 could also be equipped with switchable rear ABS. This will ensure better overall performance and handling across off-road tracks.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 – Performance

Powering Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 will be the 452cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that also does duty on Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. It generates 40.02 PS and 40 Nm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Slip and assist clutch is offered as standard. The advanced engine benefits from features such as 42 mm throttle body, electronic fuel injection and ride by wire system.

With its lightweight profile, Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 can ensure better overall performance. The bike could feature a higher seat height, in comparison to Himalayan / Guerrilla.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 could be launched later this year or in 2025. It remains to be seen what name is chosen for the bike. It could be called Scram 450 and work as a replacement for the Scram 411. An entirely new name could also be selected. Royal Enfield is also working on a 650cc scrambler that will go on sale as the Interceptor Bear 650.