RTI Reveals Bharat NCAP Retested 7 Cars Before Publishing Results

A new RTI response from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revealed some interesting details about Bharat NCAP crash testing and retesting procedures. The RTI, filed in March 2026 by a Team-BHP member ron178, sought information regarding modifier statuses in crash tests, government-selected vehicles for testing and retests conducted before final publication of Bharat NCAP results.

As per the response shared online, Bharat NCAP has so far assessed 35 vehicle models under voluntary OEM submissions up to 31st March 2026. Interestingly, the RTI response also states that no vehicle has yet been selected directly by the Government of India for Bharat NCAP assessment, despite AIS-197 provisions allowing the government to nominate vehicles for public safety testing.

7 Vehicles Retested Before Final Results

One of the biggest highlights from the RTI response is confirmation that seven vehicles underwent retesting or reassessment before final publication of crash test ratings. The RTI response specifically mentions that these retests or reassessments were approved under AIS-197 Clause 6.2 related to retesting procedures. The vehicles listed are:

– Maruti Dzire

– Tata Punch ICE

– Tata Sierra ICE

– Tata Curvv ICE

– Mahindra XUV 3XO

– Mahindra XUV400 EV

– Mahindra BE 6

Modifier Details Remain Confidential

The applicant had also sought information regarding crash test modifiers such as bodyshell instability, footwell rupture and related penalties that impact final Bharat NCAP scores. However, as per the RTI response shared online, these details have not been disclosed publicly and are being treated as confidential information. This has sparked discussion among enthusiasts online, especially since modifiers can significantly influence final safety ratings despite strong numerical crash test scores.

Since the launch of Bharat NCAP, safety ratings have increasingly become an important factor for Indian car buyers. Several automakers including Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki have actively participated in the program by voluntarily submitting vehicles for testing. The latest RTI response now offers a rare glimpse into the internal testing and reassessment process followed under Bharat NCAP, particularly revealing that retesting before final publication is more common than previously known.

Retests are not uncommon in global crash test programs, as manufacturers often make structural or safety-related improvements after initial evaluations. However, this is among the first official confirmations from Bharat NCAP regarding reassessment of multiple vehicles before final publication of results.

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