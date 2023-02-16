Safari, Harrier Sales Decline Jan 2023 – XUV700, Scorpio, Hector Gains

Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 along with Hector posted YoY and MoM growth while sales dipped for the Harrier and Safari

Mahindra Scorpio range along with the XUV700 compete with Hector twins as well as Safari and Harrier. Before the launch of Mahindra XUV700 and new Scorpio N, it was the Tata Safari and Harrier which were the top sellers in this SUV segment. But not any more. Mahindra SUVs are dominating this segment and have eaten into the sales of Harrier and Safari by significant margin.

Total sales of Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 along with Tata Harrier/Safari and MG Hector/Hector Plus stood at 19,547 units in Jan 2023 up 45.34 percent from 13,449 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales improved by 9.62 percent from 17,831 units sold in Dec 2022.

Mahindra Dominates Segment

Mahindra Scorpio has seen outstanding demand. Sales improved 188 percent YoY to 8,715 units in Jan 2023 up from 3,026 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 24.45 percent when compared to 7,003 units sold in Dec 2022. It currently commands a 44.58 percent market share, up from 39.27 percent held in Dec 2022.

XUV700 sales also increased YoY and MoM basis by 40.50 percent and 2.92 percent respectively. There had been 5,787 units sold last month, up from 4,119 units sold in Jan 2022 and 5,623 units sold in Dec 2022. Market share however dipped to 29.61 percent from 31.53 percent MoM. The XUV700 also commands a long waiting period which extends from 24-48 weeks depending on variant.

MG Hector and Hector Plus also posted positive YoY and MoM growth. Sales stood at 2,441 units in Jan 2023, up 19.72 percent from 2,039 units sold in Jan 2022, this was a 402 unit volume growth with a 12.49 percent market share.

It was a 54.98 percent MoM growth over 1,575 units sold in Dec 2022 when market share had stood at 8.83 percent. MG Motor had hiked prices across range in Jan 2023. The Hector petrol and diesel variants now range from Rs 14.73-20.66 lakhs. Hector Plus is now priced from Rs 18.03-20.65 lakh following this price hike (ex-showroom).

Tata SUVs Lose Market Share

Tata Harrier and Safari sales declined in Jan 2023. Total sales of these two models stood at 2,604 units in Jan 2023, down 38.94 percent over 4,265 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth of 28.26 percent from 3,630 units sold in Dec 2022.

Market share dipped to 13.32 percent in the past month from 20.36 percent held in Dec 2022. Tata also increased prices of the Harrier and Safari earlier this month with Rs 25,000 price hike across range. Noting these diminishing sales, Tata Motors will soon launch Harrier and Safari with Red Dark Edition. These variants will come with ADAS feature.