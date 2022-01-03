Ampere Electric Scooter Sales Dec 2021 – New Experience Center

Greaves Electric Mobility electric 2W and 3W sales reported at upward of 10,000 units in December 2021

Greaves Electric Mobility reported sales of more than 10k units in December 2021. The company sells both electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers. Q3 was significant as the company acquired 100 percent stake in electric 3-wheeler company, ELE (e-rickshaws).

They also completed a 26 percent stake acquisition in MLR Auto (Teja brand). The Ranipet mega EV factory came to life. With expansion writ large across its overarching business strategies, one looks forward to more launches this year. Ampere Electric Scooter Sales Dec 2021 were in the green.

YoY, Ampere reports almost 6X revenue growth in Dec ’21. Its electric 3W business grew by 101 percent in volume terms, its best sales result to date. Its EV mega site is spread across 35 acres and entails a cost of Rs 700 crore. Production target is set at 1.2 lakh units each year.

Ampere Experience Centre

Ampere has inaugurated an Experience Centre at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. It’s located at the new mega EV facility in Ranipet. The centre is designed to help customers understand and experience Ampere electric vehicles. Take a look at their new center in the video below.

Ampere prides itself as one of the fastest growing EV brands with a presence in B2C and B2B markets, and a product portfolio that makes the manufacturer competitive in multiple segments. Ampere retail presence is on expansion mode, and the company says, its products have found significant demand in the market.

Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO Greaves Cotton Limited said, “Ampere has been a trusted brand for pragmatic mass mobility buyers who seek affordable and reliable solutions simplified for their everyday usage. With our EV megasite in Ranipet and the newly opened Experience Centre, we hereby strengthen our resolve to provide Clean Mobility for All. We are also committed to elevate overall customers’ experience with best-in-class products and other ecosystem support requirements.”



100km ride range on a single charge

Its Magnus EX scooter is gaining preference amongst customers. Magnus EX electric scooter offers 100 kms ride range on a single charge with an advanced, detachable lithium-ion battery. As a requirement, ride range is an important selling point for any electric product. With estimates of savings on running cost hinging on ride range, it’s important that electric two-wheelers can go further.



Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Vehicles said, “With Ampere, our e2W segment has achieved good success and December 21 sales performance is a testament of the same. Our recent launch of Magnus EX is gaining wide acceptance from customers across the nation.”