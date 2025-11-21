SAVWIPL – 2 Million Vehicles and Staying Power

SAVWIPL MQB-A0-IN Models Hold the Production Grid Together

SAVWIPL marks a production milestone of two million vehicles, signalling cumulative output across its India operations. Output data includes a notable run of 500,000 units completed within 3.5 years, reflecting scalable throughput across its local manufacturing network. MQB-A0-IN contributions exceed 500,000 units, anchored by a localised platform developed and engineered in India for regional and global deployment. A 25-year operational journey frames this milestone and supports long-term presence within the domestic automotive ecosystem.

Platform-led scale emerges through MQB-A0-IN adoption across multiple models. Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, and Skoda Kylaq form the Škoda portfolio on this architecture. Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus reinforce volume generation for the Volkswagen brand. India-built MQB-A0-IN models anchor localised platform development strategies and strengthen regional engineering capabilities. Platform localisation enables modular production, measurable efficiencies, and incremental updates aligned with multi-market programmes.

Sales Volumes Rise as 2025 Tracks Higher Demand

Skoda Auto India registers 61,607 units across ten months of 2025 and records year-on-year growth that more than doubles within the same period. Volkswagen Virtus sets its highest-ever monthly sales during Diwali 2025, strengthening its presence in the premium sedan space with over 40 percent share achieved within 40 months. Group retail in October 2025 marks the best month in six years and stands as the second-highest monthly volume recorded in India. Market performance indicators reflect standardised processes across brands under the group umbrella.

Export momentum contributes significantly to overall output, with more than 700,000 vehicles shipped from India. Export flows reach Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, reinforcing India’s position within global manufacturing networks. Export-linked scale integrates with regional strategies. Vehicle exports from India complement domestic supply and extend support to new international demand clusters.

SAVWIPL – Group Luxury Brands Expand Reach

Premium and luxury brands within the group expand footprint and customer reach. Bentley India operates under the dedicated Bentley India division within SAVWIPL, supported by showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Porsche India added over 4,400 customers across six years and maintains 13 points of sale nationwide. Audi strengthened pre-owned operations through Audi Approved: plus, posting five percent growth between January and September 2025. Charge My Audi Phase II completes installation of more than 6,500 charging points, deepening charging infrastructure rollout.

Lamborghini maintains momentum with 113 annual deliveries in 2024, a ten percent increase over 2023. Model introductions include Revuelto, Urus SE, and Temerario, supporting hybrid transition progress under the Direzione Cor Tauri strategy. Hybrid migration marks a key brand milestone and integrates with broader global decarbonisation objectives. Product cadence reinforces visibility across premium performance segments within India’s expanding luxury market.

Operational Structure Keeps Teams on a Single Playbook

Manufacturing operations span facilities in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Pune plant has received nearly €600,000,000 in investment, enabling a regional manufacturing hub aligned with multi-brand and multi-market output. Facilities operate with integrated lines that support scalable production and regional platform localisation. Investments strengthen long-term industrial capacity and enhance production here in the group’s global ecosystem.

Positioning India as a hub remains a central organisational priority. Regional scale links domestic volumes with export-facing programmes that utilise India’s manufacturing advantages. Multi-brand alignment inside SAVWIPL enables integrated strategies for resource allocation, product planning, and long-term operational resilience. Organisational structure supports standardised processes that strengthen agility across teams and functions.

Indian Buyers Set High Bars, and the Group Responds

Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Every milestone we achieve in India reflects our strong belief in the country’s potential — not just as a market but as a driving force in the future of mobility. The 2-million mark is the outcome of consistent investment in people, technology and local capability. It also speaks to the exceptional trust Indian customers place in our six brands. Indian buyers are among the most informed and discerning in the world.

They evaluate every strength and every limitation before choosing a Volkswagen, Škoda, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini or Bentley, and their confidence strengthens our resolve. This achievement highlights how closely we listen to our customers and how their evolving expectations shape the products we design and build here, with the same quality, precision and trust that define the Group worldwide.”