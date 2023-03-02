Scorpio N Spied In Japan – Mahindra Exploring A New Market?

OEMs often use vehicles of other brands for benchmarking purposes, which seems to be the case with the Scorpio N spotted overseas

One of Mahindra’s bestselling SUVs, Scorpio N has been spotted in Japan. The SUV can be seen onboard a trailer truck, wearing full camouflage. Enthusiasts in Japan were quite intrigued with the new vehicle that had landed on their streets. It became clear only when a user on social media pointed out that the vehicle was Scorpio N.

It is likely that a Japan-based OEM may have imported the Scorpio N for benchmarking purposes. Exact details are not available at this point of time. There are some stickers posted on the front and rear windshield, which could provide a clue about the intended purpose. Unfortunately, the images are of low resolution and haven’t been able to capture the text printed on the stickers.

Scorpio N spied in Japan

As the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, it is difficult to unravel the details. However, presence of R18 diamond cut alloy wheels indicates that this is one of the top-spec variants – Z8 or Z8L. R18 diamond-cut alloys are offered with only top-spec automatic variants of Scorpio N. Base-spec Z2 trim has steel wheels, whereas Z4 and Z6 trims have steel wheels with cover. Option of R17 diamond cut alloy wheels is available with top-spec Z8L variant with manual transmission.

Other key highlights of Scorpio N spotted in Japan include the signature slatted grille, dual barrel headlamps, lower mesh grille, skid plate and rounded wheel arches. The rising window line towards the rear, roof rails, rear spoiler, rear wiper, vertically stacked LED lights and flat tailgate with handle positioned on the left are some of the features that clearly reveal that this is none other than Scorpio N.

With strong evidence that this is a top-spec variant of Scorpio N, it becomes easier to know what’s inside. Some of the key highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch colour TFT instrument console, AdrenoX Connect with Alexa built-in, dual-zone automatic climate control, voice commands, inbuilt navigation, wireless charging, front and rear camera and leatherette seats, steering wheel and gear shift lever.

Safety kit includes electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, driver drowsiness detection, front and rear parking sensors, front side and curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Scorpio N performance

Mahindra Scorpio N has two engine options, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine generates 200 hp of max power. Torque output is 370 Nm with manual transmission and 380 Nm with automatic transmission. The diesel motor is offered in two states of tune, one producing 172 hp and the second 130 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) and 300 Nm, respectively.

Newest version of Scorpio N will be compliant with BS6 Phase II emission norms. It will be ready for the E20 ethanol-blend fuel. Mahindra may also introduce some other updates with the new version of Scorpio N.