Sedan Sales April 2026 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Tigor, Verna, Slavia, Camry, City

Sedan sales grew 22% YoY in April 2026, led by Maruti Dzire which alone accounted for nearly 67% of the segment

Even as SUVs continue to dominate the passenger vehicle market, the sedan segment managed to post healthy year-on-year growth in April 2026. Total sedan sales stood at 35,218 units last month, registering a 21.92% increase over 28,887 units sold in April 2025. This translated to a volume gain of 6,331 units. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sedan sales declined by 8.52% compared to 38,500 units sold in March 2026.

Sedan Sales Breakup April 2026

Maruti Dzire continued its dominance in the sedan segment and also emerged as one of the highest-selling passenger vehicles in the country. Sales stood at 23,580 units in April 2026, up 38.74% over 16,996 units sold in April 2025. Dzire alone accounted for a massive 66.95% share of the sedan segment.

Hyundai Aura secured the second spot with 4,587 units sold, posting an 8.59% YoY growth over 4,224 units sold a year ago. Honda Amaze followed with 2,856 units and emerged as the fastest-growing sedan among major players with a 41.46% YoY increase. Together, Dzire, Aura and Amaze commanded nearly 88% share of the sedan segment.

Volkswagen Virtus recorded 1,162 unit sales, witnessing a 27.60% decline compared to April 2025. Tata Tigor and Tigor EV combined sales stood at 962 units, down 25.77% YoY. Hyundai Verna sales fell 13.93% to 865 units, while Skoda Slavia declined 20.80% to 830 units. Toyota Camry posted 199 unit sales with a 30.90% decline, whereas Honda City recorded the sharpest YoY drop among sedans, down 56.40% to 177 units. This is because Honda has just updated the City, sales are likely to bounce in coming months.

MoM Sales Decline In Most Sedan Models

On a month-on-month basis, overall sedan sales fell by 8.52%, with most models reporting lower volumes compared to March 2026. Maruti Dzire was the only sedan to register positive MoM growth. Sales increased by 11.10%, rising from 21,224 units in March 2026 to 23,580 units in April 2026.

Hyundai Aura witnessed a sharp 31.16% MoM decline, while Honda Amaze sales dropped 33.78% from 4,313 units sold in March 2026. Volkswagen Virtus recorded a 42.16% decline MoM, whereas Tata Tigor / EV saw only a marginal drop of 1.94%. Hyundai Verna sales fell 38.17%, while Skoda Slavia declined by 6.43%.

Toyota Camry sales were down 9.13% MoM. Honda City witnessed the steepest MoM decline among all sedans, falling 78.01% from 805 units sold in March 2026 to just 177 units in April 2026. While SUVs continue to attract the bulk of customer demand in India, compact sedans like Dzire, Aura and Amaze continue to hold relevance thanks to their fuel efficiency, lower ownership costs, practicality and strong fleet demand.