Best Selling Top 10 Sedans Jan 2021 – Dzire No 1, Amaze No 2, Tigor No 5

Total sedan sales in January 2021 fell by 10.50 percent at volume loss of almost 4.2k units

Maruti Dzire wholesales last month fell by 32.50 percent. Volumes fell by 7,281 units to 15,125 units, down from 22,406 units. It accounted for 42.81 percent market share. MoM sales grew by 9.05 percent, up from 13,870 units.

Honda Amaze sales continue at second spot at 5,477 units reported sold. Sales growth was at 73.32 percent, up at 5,477 units from 3,160 units. Volume gain stood at 2,317 units at 15.50 market share.

MoM growth was at 24.90 percent, u from 4,385 units. Hyundai Aura sales fell by 37.48 percent at over 11.84 market share. Sales fell from 6,691 units at volume loss of 2,508 units. MoM gain stood at 34.37 percent, up from 3,113 units at volume gain of just over a 1,000 units.

Honda City sales growth

Honda City sales more than doubled at 3,667 units, up from 1,434 units. Volume gain stood at 1,933 units at just over 10 percent market share. MoM gain stood at over a third, up from 2,720 units at volume gain of 947 units.

Tata Tigor wholesales follow at 2,025 units. Sales grew by over 100 percent, up from 891 units at volume gain of 1,134 units. MoM gain stood at 11.14 percent. Sales grew from 1,822 units at volume gain of 203 units. Hyundai Verna sales too more than doubled at 2k units. Unit sales grew from 957 units at volume gain over just over a 1,000 units. Mom sales grew by 964 units, up from 1.036 units.

Sedans Losing to SUVs

Maruti Ciaz wholesales grew to 1,347 units up from 835 units. MoM grew from 1,265 units. Toyota Yaris sales plummeted to 412 units. Down 43.17 percent from 725 units at volume loss of 313 units. MoM sales grew from 230 units.

Ford Aspire sales took a pummelling and was down at 293 units at 43.44 percent decline. Sales fell from just over 500 units at volume loss of 225 units. MoM performance was relatively better, up from 110 units.

Skoda Rapid sales dipped to 257 units from 815 units. Volumes fell by 558 units. MoM sales fell by over 750 units, down from 1,015 units. Skoda Superb sales grew to 239 units from 136 units at volume gain of 103 units. Mom sales fell marginally, down by 23 units from 262 units. Volkswagen Vento sales fell to 220 units from 250 units. MoM sales fell more steeply from 346 units at volume loss of 126 units.

High-end sedan sales

The high end sedans contribute to a tiny volume of all sedans sold. Toyota Camry sales was reported at 45 units. The month earlier sales was listed at 33 units. Hyundai Elantra sales stood at 32 units. The month earlier this number was at 15 units.

Skoda Octavia sales was at 8 units down from 207 units. In December 2020, Octavia sales was reported at 22 units. Total sedan sales fell by just over 10 percent at 35,330 units, down from 39,473 units. MoM sales grew from 30,244 units.