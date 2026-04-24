Sedan Sales March 2026 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Verna, Tigor, Slavia, City, Camry

Sedan sales in India registered a healthy growth in March 2026, with total volumes reaching 38,500 units, up 22.40% YoY compared to 31,453 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month basis as well, the segment posted a 7.19% growth over 35,919 units sold in February 2026, indicating steady demand recovery. Despite the rising popularity of SUVs, the sedan segment continues to hold relevance, especially in the entry and compact categories where value, efficiency and practicality remain key buying factors.

Sedan Sales March 2026

Maruti Dzire remained the undisputed leader, selling 21,224 units in March 2026. This marks a strong 37.28% YoY growth over 15,460 units sold last year. With a massive 55.13% market share, Dzire alone accounted for more than half of the total sedan sales in India.

On a MoM basis, Dzire also grew by 9.82%, further strengthening its leadership. Its stronghold can be attributed to factors such as affordability, high fuel efficiency, wide service network and continued popularity in fleet and private segments alike. Hyundai Aura secured the second position with 6,663 units, registering a 31.32% YoY growth. However, it saw a slight MoM dip of 1.04%, indicating stable but plateauing demand.

Honda Amaze followed in third place with 4,313 units, growing 20.37% YoY and an impressive 22.77% MoM. Amaze’s consistent performance is likely supported by its refined petrol engine, CVT option and recent updates including enhanced safety features. Together, Dzire, Aura and Amaze dominate the compact sedan space, accounting for over 83% of total sedan sales in March 2026.

Volkswagen Virtus posted 2,009 units, registering a modest 3.18% YoY growth and 11.36% MoM increase. Hyundai Verna reported 1,399 units, with marginal YoY growth of 2.57%, but a strong 101.59% jump over February 2026. These mid-size sedans continue to cater to a niche audience looking for performance and premium features, though volumes remain relatively lower compared to compact sedans.

Decline For Tigor, Slavia, City

Tata Tigor (including EV) saw a decline, with sales at 981 units, down 33.13% YoY and 32.20% MoM. Skoda Slavia also dropped to 887 units, registering a 25.15% YoY and 47.01% MoM decline. Honda City reported 805 units, down 31.20% YoY but up 53.33% MoM, suggesting some recovery momentum. These declines highlight the ongoing shift in consumer preference towards SUVs, especially in the mid-size segment.

Toyota Camry continued to operate in the niche premium sedan space, with 219 units sold, marking a modest 7.88% YoY and MoM growth. While volumes remain low, Camry maintains steady demand among hybrid buyers.

While SUVs dominate headlines, the sedan segment still managed double-digit growth in March 2026. The bulk of this growth is driven by compact sedans, where affordability, mileage and practicality continue to attract buyers. However, the declining trend in mid-size sedans reflects changing market dynamics, with buyers increasingly shifting towards similarly priced SUVs offering higher ground clearance and perceived road presence.