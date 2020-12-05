Sedan Sales Nov 2020 – Honda City Beats Ciaz, Verna, Rapid, Vento

Mid size sedan sales for November 2020 sees the Honda City in the lead with 134.87 percent growth

Even as buyers in India as a whole are showing more preference to compact and mid size SUVs in recent times, the C segment sedans have also been better than before. Total sales in this segment reached 8,163 units in the past month, up 29.88 percent as against 6,285 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales in the segment however dipped 12.62 percent with 9,342 units sold in Oct 20.

When assessing sales of the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and VW Vento, it may be seen from the attached table that the Honda City took the lead in this segment in November 2020. Sales stood at 3,523 units, up 134.87 percent as against 1,500 units sold in Nov 19.

The Honda City now commands a 43.16 percent market share, though this has dipped from 44.16 percent share held in Oct 20 when 4,125 units were sold during the month. It is to be noted here that Honda sells the old gen City as well as the new gen City in India. The sales total is combined of old + new City.

Maruti Ciaz posted a 29.14 percent YoY growth with 1,870 units sold in Nov 20 as against 1,448 units sold in the same month of the previous year, while it commanded a 22.91 percent market share. However, when assessing MoM sales, Ciaz sales dipped 31.50 percent as compared to 1,422 units sold in Oct 20.

Hyundai Verna sales dip YoY and MoM

In third spot was the Hyundai Verna with 1,487 units sold in the past month, down 26.02 percent as against 2,010 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales of the Verna also dipped 31.35 percent as the company had sold 2,166 units in Oct 20.

Market share however dipped from 23.19 percent held in Oct 20 to 18.22 percent in Nov 20. It may be recalled that the Verna received a mid-life facelift with first-in-segment and best-in-segment features and as many as three BS6-compliant engine choices.

In Nov 20, Skoda Rapid sales increased 12.14 percent to 813 units, up from 725 units sold in Nov 19 to hold a market share of 9.96 percent. MoM sales of the Rapid dipped 20.68 percent as 1,025 units of this sedan had been sold in Oct 20.

The Toyota Yaris was at No.5 on the list of best selling mid size sedans in the past month. Sales increased after months of posting negative growth. YoY sales increased 222.43 percent to 345 units in the past month, as against 107 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales however dipped 28 percent as the company had sold 373 units of the Yaris in Oct 20.

2021 VW Vento and Skoda Rapid

The VW Vento finished last posting both YoY and MoM de-growth. There were a total of 125 units of the Yaris sold in Nov 20, down 74.75 percent as against 495 units sold in Nov 19 and down 45.89 percent as compared to 231 units sold in Oct 20. There is a new Vento awaiting launch. Skoda and Volkswagen have planned the India 2.0 strategy with new products based on the MQB A0 IN platform among which will be mid size SUVs and C Sedans. The VW Vento will launch first followed by the Skoda Rapid.