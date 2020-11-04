Honda City Records Highest Sales In 21 Months – Beats Ciaz, Verna For Oct 2020

Honda City currently commands a market share of 44 percent in the executive sedan segment

Honda Cars India had three major launches in July 2020. These included the new WR-V, Civic diesel and the fifth generation Honda City. This has helped the company report growth of 8.25 percent in terms of domestic sales, with 10,836 units sold in October 2020. It is to be noted that Honda sells the old as well as new gen City in India.

The Honda City sedan has proved to be a major attraction in the executive sedan segment scaling above the likes of the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in terms of sales in the past month. Sales of the City sedan stood at 4,125 units in the past month, up 119 percent as against 1,887 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Honda City Dominates

Honda City commanded the list of executive sedans sold in the past month. This was the highest volume sales in the past 21 months and the City currently commands a 44 percent market share in its segment. The last time Honda posted higher monthly sales of City sedan, was back in Jan 2019, when sales were reported at 4,855 units.

The Hyundai Verna came in at No. 2 with sales of 2,166 units, marginally lower than 2,174 units sold in October 2019. The Verna facelift was also launched earlier this year but sales have failed to take off.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the most outdated model in this segment was at No. 3 with 1,422 units sold in October 2020. The sedan suffered its highest dip in YoY sales down 40 percent as compared to October 2019 when a total of 2,371 units had been sold. The BS6 Maruti Ciaz is priced from Rs 8.31 lakhs to Rs 11.09 lakhs and is offered in five variants of Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and S.

Lower down the order was the Skoda Rapid with 1,025 units sold in the past month, up 26 percent as against 815 units sold in October 2019. The Skoda Rapid CNG has been spied on test and is expected to be launched in the country sometime in 2021.

Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento, also in the executive sedan segment suffered de-growth in terms of October 2020 sales. Sales stood at 373 and 231 units respectively While Yaris sales were down just 2 percent as against 382 units sold in the same month of the previous year, sales of the Vento dipped 68 percent. The company had sold 729 units in October 2019.

Nissan had the Sunny sedan in this segment last year with 21 units sold. However, the model, along with the Nissan Micra hatchback has since been discontinued. Total sedan sales stood at 9,342 units, growing by 11.77%.