Sedan Sales Sep 2020 – Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna

Honda City is No.1 executive sedan for September with 2,709 unit sales

The fifth generation Honda City, launched in India in July 2020 has shot to No. 1 position in terms of sales in September 2020. The Honda City competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris in this segment and has managed to claim a top spot with total sales of 2,709 units.

It is to be noted here that Honda is also selling the old gen, that is the 4th gen City along side the new City. The sales numbers of City for Sep 2020 are inclusive of both, 4th + 5th gen City in India. Honda also has another sedan on sale, which sits below the City – Amaze. For Sep 2020, it was the Amaze which was the best selling Honda car.

It was these two sedan that contributed largely to help Honda register 9.7 percent increase in domestic sales last month. Honda Cars India domestic sales stood at 10,199 units as against 9,301 units sold in September 2019. Exports on the other hand dipped 82.03 percent to 170 units from 946 units exported in September 2019.

Best Selling Mid-Sized Sedans – Sep 2020

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Verna facelift, which was also launched earlier this year. Sales stood at 2,228 units, 28 percent YoY growth as against sales volumes of September 2020. Even in Aug 2020, Verna was on No 2.

The executive sedan segment had the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz at No. 3. This sedan posted a de-growth of 11 percent to 1,534 units sold in September 2020, down from 1,715 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The Maruti Ciaz is regaled for its spacious cabin and smooth ride along with its BS6 compliant 1.5 liter engine while prices start off at Rs.8.31 lakhs.

Next in line was the Skoda Rapid with sales of 907 units, up 11 percent as against 816 units sold in September 2019. Despite of being basically the same car, which was on sale almost a decade ago – the Rapid still delivers some amount of competition in the segment. Newly launched Rapid Rider Plus is now the most affordable car in the segment, priced at Rs.7.99 lakh.

Toyota Yaris, VW Vento

Lower down the order were the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento. There was a 63 percent increase in Yaris sales last month to 377 units, up from 232 units sold in September 2019 while VW Vento sales suffered a de-growth of 54 percent to 208 units from 455 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

The Nissan Sunny executive sedan, of which the company sold 53 units in September 2019, has long been discontinued along with the Micra hatchback. Low sales volumes of these two models along with the cost involved in upgrade to BS6 norms has caused the company to take this step. Another sedan which has been discontinued is the Fiat Linea.