Sedan Sales April 2025 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Slavia, City, Ciaz

The sedan segment accounted for both a YoY and MoM decline in sales in view of rising dominance of SUVs

Sedans in India have demonstrated lowest demand, with SUVs and even hatchbacks showing significantly higher sales figures. In the past month, sedan sales fell both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM), to a total of 29,128 units. This represents a decline of 3.52% YoY and 9.34% MoM.

Top 10 Sedans April 2025 – Maruti Dzire at No. 1

Total sales last month stood at 29,128 units, a 3.52% YoY decline from 30,190 units sold in April 2024. This related to a volume decline of 1,062 units. MoM sales too dipped by 9.34% over 32,129 unit sales of March 2025.

Maruti Dzire continues to lead the sedan market, being the only sedan on this list, alongside Toyota Camry, to report positive sales growth on both YoY and MoM basis. Dzire, the No. 1 selling sedan in India saw its sales increase by 7.40% to 16,996 units in April 2025 from 15,825 unit sales of April 2025 to command a 58.35% market share. MoM sales also saw positive numbers with 9.94% growth from 15,460 unit sales of the previous month. The new Maruti Dzire hybrid was recently introduced in Philippines, though there are no indications of its launch plans in Indian markets.

Hyundai Aura was at No. 2 with 4,224 unit sales. This was a 6.67% YoY and 16.75 MoM decline from 4,526 units and 5,074 units sold in April 2024 and March 2025 respectively. Honda Amaze has seen a 12.42% YoY growth at 2,019 units, up from 1,796 unit sales in April 2024. Its MoM sales however suffered a deep decline by 43.65%, a 1,564 unit volume de-growth from 3,583 units sold in March 2025.

Steady YoY momentum was seen in the case of the VW Virtus with sales up by 35.67% YoY. There had been 1,605 units sold in April 2025. This was a volume growth of 422 units when seen in contrast to 1,183 unit sales of April 2024. However, its MoM sales declined by 17.57% from 1,947 units sold in March 2025.

Sedan Sales April 2025

Lower down the sales order, Tata Tigor and its electric counterpart saw a 39.80% YoY and 11.66% MoM de-growth with 1,296 unit sales. It was followed by the Skoda Slavia, sales of which dipped to 1,048 units, down by 16.36% YoY and 11.56% MoM. This was even as the 2025 Skoda Slavia was introduced in March 2025, offering a host of new features.

Hyundai Verna (1,005 units), Honda City (406 units), and Maruti Ciaz each suffered severe YoY and MoM de-growth. The biggest percentage drops came from the Honda City and Maruti Ciaz. Honda City sales dipped by 50.73% YoY and by 65.30% on a MoM basis. Ciaz sales also suffered steep decline by 62.98% YoY and 52.51% MoM.

Toyota Camry, on the other hand, saw 208 unit sales in April 2025. This was a16.20% YoY growth from 179 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales too increased marginally by 2.46% over 203 unit sales of March 2025. Skoda Superb, of which 13 units had been sold in April 2024 has recorded no sales either in March or April 2025.